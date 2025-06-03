When the temperature climbs, we all reach for coolers like lassi, buttermilk, or sherbet. But let us be honest - kulfi is the real treat that makes summer feel like summer. This traditional Indian dessert shows up everywhere from wedding menus to family dinners, and for good reason. It is rich, creamy, and full of nostalgia. While there are plenty of kulfi options - Matka Kulfi, Mango Kulfi, Pista Kulfi - there is something extra indulgent about Rabri Kesar Malai Kulfi. It is easy to prepare at home, loaded with dry fruits and saffron, and a guaranteed hit with both kids and grown-ups. If there is one thing worth freezing this season, it is this kulfi.





Why Rabri Kesar Kulfi Is the Star of Indian Summer Sweets

Rabri Kesar Malai Kulfi is a simple mix of full cream milk, sugar, saffron, and dry fruits, cooked slowly until thickened to creamy perfection. After cooling, it is poured into moulds and frozen for 6 to 7 hours. The end result? A rich, flavour-packed kulfi that melts in your mouth. Here is the full recipe so you can make this summer favourite at home.

Popular Types of Kulfi You Can Try This Summer

1. Matka Kulfi: Served in clay pots, has a smoky aroma





2. Pista Kulfi: Pistachio-heavy, slightly salty-sweet balance





3. Mango Kulfi: Made with mango pulp, a seasonal favourite





4. Rabri Kesar Kulfi: Thick, dense, and layered with flavour - this recipe's star





Ingredients for Homemade Rabri Kesar Pista Kulfi





One packet of full-cream milk





Half a cup of cashews





Half a cup of almonds





Half a cup of pistachios





One cup of makhana





Half a cup of sugar





Kesar (saffron)

Step-by-Step Kulfi Recipe: How to Make It at Home

Step 1: Boil the Milk for a Creamy Base





Pour the milk into a deep pan and bring it to a boil. Once boiling, reduce the heat and stir continuously for 10 minutes to prevent burning.





Step 2: Infuse Saffron for Rich Colour and Aroma





Take a ladle of hot milk and add saffron strands to it. Set aside to infuse. This saffron milk will be added back to the main mixture.





Step 3: Prepare the Nut Mix for Extra Crunch





Grind cashews, makhana, almonds, cardamom, and pistachios finely in a blender. Keep this nutty mixture ready.





Step 4: Combine and Cook the Kulfi Mixture





Add the saffron-infused milk back into the boiled milk. Then stir in the ground dry fruits. Cook the mix for a few more minutes until it thickens. Turn off the heat and let the mixture cool.





Step 5: Freeze the Kulfi for That Perfect Bite





Pour the cooled mixture into kulfi moulds or cones. Cover with aluminium foil to prevent ice crystals from forming. Freeze for 6 to 7 hours or overnight.

Pro Tip: How to Unmould Kulfi Without Breaking It

To easily remove the kulfi, take it out of the freezer and dip it in normal water for 5 to 10 minutes. This simple trick helps the kulfi come out smoothly in one go. Serve chilled and enjoy!





Serving Tips to Impress Guests:





Garnish with crushed pistachios or rose petals





Serve on a banana leaf or in a small kulhad for visual appeal





Drizzle with rose syrup for a street-style twist





Try This Easy Rabri Kesar Kulfi Recipe Today





This Rabri Kesar Malai Kulfi recipe is perfect for homemade summer desserts. Try it and bring a cool, creamy treat to your table this season.





