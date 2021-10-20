Dosa is one south Indian delight that is loved by everyone across the country. The cuisine offers some of the most delicious dishes but there a few south Indian dishes that have won hearts of millions of Indians, and that is dosa. We all must have tried crispy hot dosas at restaurants but when it comes to making this delight at home, it is hard to achieve the required crisp. Moreover, it is challenging to flip the dosa on the tawa like a professional chef. To keep it easy, a non-stick dosa pan comes in handy. Dosa tawa is different from the usual tawa we have in our kitchen. If you look around and explore, there's a variety of dosa tawa/pans available made up of different materials like aluminium, stainless steel and more.





To help you with which one to buy, we have handpicked some dosa pan options. These dosa pans are available on Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale at discounted rates. So, what's stopping you? You are just one step away from making that perfect dosa at home. Let's get started with the characteristics, material and offers available on dosa pans.

Here's A List Of 5 Dosa Pans To Choose From:

Product Name Price Amazon Brand - Solimo Pre-Seasoned Cast Iron Dosa Tawa, 12 Inches (30 cm), Black Rs. 799 Rock Tawa Dosa Tawa 12 Inch Pre-Seasoned Cast Iron Skillet, Black Rs. 799 Prestige Omega Deluxe Granite Dosa Tawa, 300mm, Black Rs. 997 Cello Non-Stick Dosa Tawa Induction Base with Detachable Handle Rs. 649 Hawkins aluminium Futura Nonstick Dosa Tava, Diameter 28 cm, Thickness 4.88 mm Rs. 1165

Made up of cast iron, this tawa is deemed to make the perfect crispy, crunchy dosa at home. In addition, the heavy cast iron helps in optimal heat retention and uniform heat distribution. This tawa is both gas stove and induction friendly. Grab it now at Rs. 799 from Amazon Sale 2021.

Specifications:

Price: Rs. 799

Colour: Black

Rating: 4 out of 5

Material: Cast Iron

Here we have found another tawa made up from good quality cast iron. This tawa is perfect for cutting down on oil and butter usage. Besides, you can use this tawa on gas, electric or induction stovetops. Originally priced at Rs. 2050, grab this deal now at 61% off for just Rs. 799.





Specifications:

Price: Rs. 799

Colour: Black

Rating: 4.1 out of 5

Material: Cast Iron

This product by the brand Prestige is made up from non-stick aluminum with durable granite finish. Besides, this pan is dishwasher safe and metal spoon friendly. The actual price of this pan is 1330, but now you can get it for just Rs. 997. So, what are you waiting for? Hurry up, grab the sale.





Specifications:

Price: Rs. 799

Colour: Black

Rating: 4.2 out of 5

Material: Non-stick

Another durable dosa pan option for you. This pan is made from pure grade aluminium and easy to grip ergonomic bakelite handle, making it convenient to use and hold. In addition to this, it also has a scratch free outer hammer tone coating. You can get this dosa pan now at Rs. 649.





Specifications:

Price: Rs. 649

Colour: Black

Rating: 4.1 out of 5

Material: Aluminium

Made from high quality aluminium with a unique patented process, this tawa is efficient and effective in making dosa, cheela, uttapam and other recipes within a matter of minutes. Besides, it claims to cook food fast as compared to other tawa. Also, it has uniform heat conduction for perfect cooking. Grab the deal now at Rs. 1165 only.





Specifications:

Price: Rs. 1165

Colour: Black

Rating: 4.5 out of 5

Material: Aluminium

