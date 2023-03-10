We all know that what we eat and drink can have a significant impact on our skin, especially when it comes to the development of acne. While there are a lot of talks about what foods we should and shouldn't eat to support our skin, the first step towards taking care of our skin is to drink plenty of water and avoid other bottled beverages. In this article, we'll explore some common home beverages that can affect your skin, so you can be mindful of their long-term impact on your skin health.

Here Are 5 Drinks You Must Avoid To Keep Acne At Bay:

1. Alcohol

Alcohol can be a huge trigger for acne and eczema. While consuming alcohol occasionally is fine, drinking it on a daily basis can worsen or trigger acne due to its pro-inflammatory properties.

Alcohol may aggravate your skin acne. Photo Credit: istock

Also Read: Repair Skin Damage After Holi With These Easy Detox Drinks

2. Carbonated Drinks

Carbonated beverages are a common household item, especially during summer. However, drinking soda or flavoured carbonated water can harm your skin health and cause acne. It's better to reach for a glass of water instead.

Lessen your soda drink intake. Photo Credit: istock

Also Read: Feeling Tired All The Time? These 5 Drinks May Help

3. Sugary Drinks

Apart from causing health issues like obesity and diabetes, sugary drinks can also worsen your acne over time. Even drinks that are low in sugar or sugar-free contain artificial sweeteners and colourings that are bad for your health.

A lot of drinks contain high amount of sugar in it. Photo Credit: istock

4. Chocolatey Drinks

While we all enjoy eating chocolate, it's not a great choice for someone with acne-prone skin. Chocolate contains milk and sugar, two ingredients that can worsen acne and cause an immune response to the microorganisms that cause it.





Also Read: Welcome Summers With These 6 Vitamin-C Rich Drinks

5. Milky Drinks

While milk may be considered a healthy drink, it can actually cause acne due to the growth hormones present in cow's milk. If you have acne-prone skin, it's better to limit your milk intake.





While avoiding these drinks can help improve your skin health, it's always advisable to seek advice from a skin specialist if you have severe acne or skin breakout issues.