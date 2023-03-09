When we feel tired, many of us turn to drinks like coffee or tea to give ourselves a boost. While we may feel energised after consuming them, the boost rarely lasts for long. Soon, we may find ourselves feeling low again. Constant tiredness can sometimes be a symptom of other conditions or a nutrient deficiency. At other times, it is simply a result of poor dietary choices. Either way, it is important to stay away from any type of caffeinated beverage if you want to be truly energised. They only lead to a temporary spike in blood sugar levels. Instead, you should opt for natural drinks and juices that will refresh you while providing essential vitamins and minerals. Here are some of the drinks you could try:

5 Drinks To Combat Fatigue | Natural Energy Drinks

1. Banana Milkshake/ Smoothie

Bananas are packed with potassium and magnesium. They are also high in fibre, which helps keep blood sugar levels up in a sustainable manner. Having bananas in the morning allows you to load up a decent amount of carbs and nutrients. You can blend it with yoghurt, milk, almonds and other fruits/ veggies too. They are great for digestive health too, so consuming bananas can help you avoid common gut problems. Here is a Banana Oats Smoothie Recipe you can try.

2. Homemade Herbal Tea

Drink your own version of herbal tea in place of caffeinated beverages. Photo Credit: iStock

Today, there are all sorts of herbal tea options available in stores. But it is best to brew it at home because you can control what you put in it (and what you don't, because you don't like particular flavours). The simplest way to brew herbal tea is to make green tea and flavour it with cardamom, ginger and turmeric. You can simply add these spices to warm water too. This simple concoction is bursting with antioxidants and compounds that will boost metabolism, blood circulation as well as energy levels. You can enjoy this tea in the mornings or as a soothing drink before you go to bed. It can help you beat fatigue in the short term and long term.

3. Pomegranate Juice

Pomegranate is rich in vitamins (C, K and E) and minerals (manganese, iron, phosphorus, potassium, and zinc). It has been shown to boost energy levels while lowering blood pressure as well as cholesterol. Pomegranate juice can be enjoyed with a little bit of lemon juice. Note that vitamin C helps in the absorption of iron. A deficiency of this mineral is often linked with common feelings of fatigue or even conditions like anaemia.

4. Watermelon Juice with Chia Seeds

Watermelon juice and chia seeds is a superfood combination you have to try. Photo Credit: iStock

Watermelon juice not only contains vitamin C, but it is also rich in iron itself. This refreshing drink is one of the best ways to keep yourself cool and energised, especially as the weather turns warmer. You can soak chia seeds and add them to your juice before drinking. Chia seeds contain healthy omega-3 fatty acids and loads of nutrients. These small seeds are packed with so much goodness, it is no wonder they are a superfood. Nuts and seeds are also one of the most common foods that can help you beat fatigue.

5. Coconut Water-based drinks

With summer around the corner, coconut water is already gaining in popularity. This natural drink seems to work miracles for your body, with benefits ranging from glowing skin to regulation of blood sugar. You can add a wide variety of other ingredients to coconut water to make your own drink. You can add halim seeds or chia seeds and make a weight-loss concoction. You can add kokum, coriander, mint and other herbs to enhance its taste and its nutritional value. People tend to mix a certain quantity of coconut water in other fruit juices or blended drinks. You can also simply mix a little bit of lemon juice and honey with coconut water. The possibilities are endless!

Now you know what to do when you feel tired. Reach for one of these drinks instead of coffee. It may not always be convenient, but you can plan in advance. In the long run, these drinks will keep you sustained and productive in the right way!

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.