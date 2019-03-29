5 Easy Diet Tips To Increase Metabolism And Cut Belly Fat This Summer

The sun is shining bright on top of our heads and how glad are we! It was indeed a long spell of winter and now that it is gone, we can finally step out of our quilts and jackets. As we all know, in winters our metabolism takes a dip, which makes it difficult to shed weight. You also tend to crave more in winters, as it is your body's mechanism to keep you warm and fueled against the harsh weather. In summers, you have brighter chances to lose the excess kilos you have been trying to get rid of for so long. You are out in the sun more; increased vitamin D exposure has been linked to weight loss. You are physically more active in summer and there are so many summer fruits and veggies that can help you fight the flab.











Here are some diet tips that could help rev up metabolism naturally and aid weight loss:











1. Drink Plenty of Fluids





In summers it is very essential to stay hydrated. Since you perspire a lot in summer, you end up losing out on a lot of water. Therefore, you must make it a point to keep sipping into water time to time. If the plain taste of water gets too monotonous for you, you can have other summer hydrating drinks too like aam panna, coconut water, jaljeera and nimbu paani. If you keep yourself hydrated, you would be full for a longer time. If you are feeling full, you are less likely to binge. Drinking water also helps aid smooth digestion.

(Also Read: Lemonade Diet: This Strict Weight Loss Diet Includes Drinking Only Lemon Juice For 10 Days)











2. Load Up On Seasonal Fruits And Vegetables





Summer comes loaded with fruits and vegetables that are rich in antioxidants and fibres that are known to promote weight loss. Among fruits, you must make room for all summer melons, cantaloupe, watermelon and musk melon. Among veggies eat plenty of gourd vegetables like lauki and karela. Freshly cut cucumber makes for a nice low-calorie snack you can add to your diet.





(Also Read: How To Cut Watermelon: Step By Step Tutorial To Avoid The Fuss)





Weight loss: Summer comes loaded with fruits and vegetables that are rich in antioxidants and fibres





3. Eat More Probiotics





Make sure you fill your diet with natural probiotics like dahi and kimchi. They are good for your gut, they are light and easy-to-digest too. Dahi helps keep you cool too, and is a good source of protein, vitamin D and calcium.





(Also Read: Hung Curd Benefits: 5 Reasons Why You Should Be Loading Up On The Creamy Wonder)





Weight loss: As compared to regular yogurt, Greek yogurt is thick and rich in protein.







4. Keep your dinner light





It is a good idea to keep your dinner light (Think: soothing soups, stews, salad, grilled goods). As the day progresses, our metabolism decreases. It also gets difficult to digest heavy foods later in the day. Poor digestion hampers the elimination process, which takes a toll on the metabolism. A healthy digestion is key to weight loss.





(Also Read: Here's How Eating Before 7 PM Can Change Your Life)





Weight loss: It is a good idea to keep your dinner light





5. Avoid deep-fried foods





Avoid fried and oily foods and opt for more steamed, grilled and roasted foods. These foods are difficult to digest and are also packed with many excess calories that get stored as fats.











Try these easy tips and tell us how effective they have been to your weight loss journey.









