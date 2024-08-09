Dal Makhani is a beloved Punjabi dish that holds a special place at both festive gatherings and everyday meals. Made from a blend of urad dal (black gram) and rajma (kidney beans), it's renowned for its creamy texture and rich flavor. Though it's a popular menu item at restaurants and dhabas, replicating that perfect taste at home can be challenging. If you've struggled to achieve the same results in your kitchen, don't worry! Here are some tips to help you recreate that authentic dhaba-style Dal Makhani.





Also Read: Bored of Dal Makhani? Try This Amazing Dal Mughlai Recipe!

Here Are 5 Tips for Perfect Dhaba-Style Dal Makhani

1. Soaking Process

Begin by thoroughly washing the lentils and kidney beans. Soak them in water for 7 to 8 hours. After soaking, rinse them again by rubbing them gently. This step helps enhance the colour and texture of the lentils.





2. Boiling Stage





In a pressure cooker, add the soaked lentils and kidney beans along with enough water. Cook on high heat until you hear 5 to 6 whistles. Once the pressure is released, check the consistency. Continue cooking the lentils uncovered on a low flame until they thicken and the skins start to separate.





3. Use of Whole Spices





To infuse aromatic flavours, add a few cloves, bay leaves, and two large cardamom pods while boiling the lentils. You can remove these whole spices after boiling, or leave them in if you prefer.





4. Prepare the Tadka





Create a puree by blending ginger, green chillies, and tomatoes. Also, make an onion puree. Heat oil in a pan and add the onion puree. Sauté until golden, then stir in some kasuri methi (dried fenugreek leaves) for an additional layer of flavour. Add the tomato puree and cook until the oil separates. Next, incorporate salt, mango powder, red chilli powder, and Kashmiri red chilli. Fry the mixture well before adding it to the cooked lentils.





Also Read : Dal Makhani, Dal Tadka And More: 5 North Indian Dal Recipes For An Indulging Dinner





5. Final Touches





Simmer the lentils on low heat, adding a bit of garam masala for extra flavour. Turn off the heat and stir in butter and fresh cream. Avoid adding cream while the gas is still on; instead, mix it in well after turning off the heat. Cook for a few more seconds, then garnish with fresh coriander leaves before serving.





By following these tips, you can achieve a deliciously creamy and flavorful Dal Makhani that rivals your favourite dhaba. Enjoy your cooking!