A humble kitchen ingredient, breadcrumbs play a crucial role in cooking. They have the ability to add texture, flavour and thickness to various dishes and make them more indulgent and satisfying. Whether it is used to coat fried foods or as a binding agent for kebabs and burgers, breadcrumbs provide a flavour depth to recipes. Breadcrumbs absorb moisture and create a crispy exterior while keeping the food moist from the inside. But, did you know you can easily amp up your dishes by adding more flavour to your bland breadcrumbs? Yes! You can easily use other ingredients to enhance the taste of your dishes. Intrigued? Read on to know 5 ways to add more flavours to your breadcrumbs.





Here Are 5 Ways To Add More Flavour To Your Breadcrumbs

1. Herbs

Yes! You can easily enhance the flavours of your breadcrumbs by adding a dash of herbs and spices to them. Try ingredients like oregano, rosemary, thyme, basil, chilli flakes, etc. which could amp up your dishes in no time. Simply mix the dry herbs in breadcrumbs and you are good to go!

2. Cheese

Instead of preparing dishes filled with cheese, why not make its outer coating cheesy? You can enhance the flavour of your breadcrumbs by adding grated or powdered cheese into the breadcrumbs. Choose mozzarella, parmesan, or cheddar cheese for the same. The result? Crispy, gooey goodness that will take your tastebuds on a rollercoaster ride.

3. Citrus

Did you know you can add citrusy flavour to your breadcrumbs? You can easily infuse the breadcrumbs with the freshness and tanginess of citrus fruits by grating the peel of lemons, limes, or oranges directly into the crumbs. Not only can it add a zesty flavour to your dishes but also make them aromatic.

4. Nuts And Seeds

Want a nutty-flavoured exterior for your dishes? Why not put some chopped nuts and seeds in it? Toast nuts and seeds like almonds, walnuts, cashews, sesame seeds, pistachios and grind them. Mix it with the breadcrumbs before coating them on any ingredient. This concoction would bring out a unique nutty taste in your dish!

5. Veggies

Nothing can beat the power of veggies, right? You can give a whole new flavour to your dishes by adding sundried veggies to your breadcrumbs. Simply grate the sundried veggies in a blender jar and mix the result in the breadcrumbs. You can do this with a variety of vegetables like tomatoes, peppers, mushrooms, etc. and elevate the flavour of your dishes!





Do you know any other ways to enhance the flavour of your breadcrumbs? Let us know in the comments below!