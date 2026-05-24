Peri Peri masala is one of the most exciting spice blends that can instantly transform simple dishes into flavourful delights. Known for its spicy, tangy, and smoky taste, this masala has become a favourite ingredient in many kitchens. Whether you enjoy spicy snacks, creamy pasta, or stuffed parathas, Peri Peri masala can add a unique twist to every recipe. It is versatile, easy to use, and perfect for experimenting with different cuisines. From marinating paneer and meat to enhancing dips and toppings, this seasoning can make everyday meals more interesting. If you enjoy bold flavours and want to elevate your cooking without much effort, Peri Peri masala is a must-have in your spice collection.





Also Read: Season Your Fries, Noodles And Pastas With This Homemade Peri Peri Masala

What is Peri Peri Masala?

Peri Peri masala is a flavourful spice blend inspired by African and Portuguese cuisine. It is usually made with red chillies, garlic, herbs, salt, and tangy spices. The masala is known for its spicy, smoky, and slightly zesty flavour profile. It is commonly used to season snacks, grilled foods, pasta, fries, and sandwiches.

Tips To Store Peri Peri Masala

Store the masala in an airtight container to maintain its freshness and aroma.

Keep it in a cool and dry place away from direct sunlight.

Avoid using a wet spoon while taking out the masala to prevent moisture.

Glass jars are ideal for preserving the flavour for a longer time.

Always close the lid tightly after use to keep the spices fresh.

5 Ways To Use Peri Peri Masala In Cooking

1. Create Flavourful Marinades





Mix Peri Peri masala with yoghurt, lemon juice, and oil to make a rich marinade for paneer, chicken, or meat. It gives grilled and roasted dishes a spicy and smoky flavour that tastes delicious.





2. Upgrade Your Everyday Snacks





Sprinkle Peri Peri masala over popcorn, fries, roasted makhana, or chips for an instant flavour boost. It turns simple snacks into spicy and tasty treats within seconds.





Also Read: Craving Something Exciting? Try Peri Peri Paneer Sandwich For A Spicy Indulgence





3. Make Spicy Dips And Sauces





Blend Peri Peri masala into mayonnaise, yoghurt, or cheese dips to create creamy and spicy accompaniments. These dips go well with nachos, sandwiches, and finger foods.





4. Add A Kick To Pasta Dishes





Add a pinch of Peri Peri masala while preparing white sauce or red sauce pasta for extra heat and flavour. It enhances the taste of vegetables, cheese, and sauces beautifully.





5. Enhance Stuffing And Toppings





Peri Peri masala can be added to paneer stuffing or aloo filling while making parathas and sandwiches. It adds a spicy kick and makes stuffed dishes more exciting.











Peri Peri masala is a versatile seasoning that easily adds bold flavour and excitement to everyday dishes, making your cooking more creative and enjoyable.