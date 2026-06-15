Most people usually put Telangana and Andhra cuisines in the same basket. While there are many similarities, there are also subtle differences. It was these nuances that I experienced during my first visit to Adi at The Leela Hyderabad, a fine restaurant and platform for time-tested flavours from Hyderabad, Telangana and Andhra. The recipes are authentic, and the cooking methods remain rooted in tradition, without relying on modern techniques or kitchen appliances.





What we know as Andhra Pradesh today (after the bifurcation), with the Rayalaseema and Coastal Andhra regions, used to be part of the Madras Presidency. Modern Telangana was essentially the hub of what was once Hyderabad State - the largest princely state in British India, encompassing parts of present-day Maharashtra (Aurangabad) and Karnataka (Gulbarga). The Telangana region has always been more arid compared to coastal Andhra Pradesh, which is one reason why meat (mainly lamb and chicken) remains a mainstay of the cuisine.





Also Read: Nadoo Is Delhi's New Address For Serious South Indian Food

Guthi Vankaya Masala

Recipe courtesy - Adi, The Leela Hyderabad

Ingredients





For the curry

Peanut oil - 100 gm

Cumin seeds - 1 tsp

Mustard seeds - 1 tsp

Fenugreek seeds - 1 tsp

Dry red chillies - 3

Coriander powder - 1 tsp

Cumin powder - 1 tsp

Turmeric powder - 1/2 tsp

Ginger-garlic paste - 100 gm

Salt - to taste

Kashmiri chilli powder - to taste

Onions - 250 gm, finely chopped

Tomatoes - 250 gm, finely chopped

Curry leaves - a few sprigs

Coriander leaves - a few sprigs

Jaggery - 1 tbsp

Thick tamarind pulp - 2 tbsp

Ghee - to taste

Small purple brinjals (vankaya) - 5-6, slit

For the masala

Oil - 50 ml

Cumin seeds - 1 tsp

Sesame seeds - 2 tsp

Fenugreek seeds - 1 tsp

Dry red chillies - to taste

Coriander seeds - 1 tsp

Curry leaves - a few sprigs

Roasted peanuts - 100 gm

Chana dal - 1 tsp

Urad dal - 1 tsp

Fresh coconut - 200 gm

Turmeric powder - 1 tsp

Garlic - 2 pods

Asafoetida - a pinch

Method

Heat oil and temper with fenugreek seeds. Add chana dal, urad dal, cumin seeds, dry red chillies, curry leaves, coriander seeds, garlic and roasted peanuts. Sauté well.

Add fresh coconut, asafoetida and turmeric powder. Allow the mixture to cool, then grind it into a coarse paste.

Wash the brinjals and slit them diagonally. Soak them in salted water and then stuff them with the prepared masala.

Heat some peanut oil and fry the mustard seeds, cumin seeds, fenugreek seeds and dry red chillies. Add onions, slit green chillies and curry leaves.

Once the onions turn golden brown, add the ginger-garlic paste and cook until the raw aroma disappears.

Add tomatoes and cook until completely soft and mashed. Stir in turmeric powder, Kashmiri chilli powder, cumin powder, coriander powder and salt.

Add the stuffed brinjals and sauté gently. Add a little water and cook until the gravy thickens and the brinjals are tender.

Finish with tamarind pulp, jaggery, ghee and coriander leaves.

Serve hot with rice, roti or ragi balls.

Talakaya Kura

Recipe courtesy - Bhojanam Thali, Hyderabad

Bhojanam Thali is a large restaurant in Hyderabad's Jubilee Hills neighbourhood that celebrates the rich culinary traditions of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh through authentic regional thalis.





Ingredients

Mutton (cleaned and cut into pieces) - 1 kg

Oil - 100 ml

Onions, finely chopped - 500 gm

Ginger-garlic paste - 75 gm

Red chilli powder - to taste

Turmeric powder - 1/2 tsp

Garam masala powder - 1 tsp

Coriander powder - 1 tsp

Coconut powder or paste - 100 gm

Whole spices (cloves, cardamom, cinnamon and shahjeera) - a handful

Salt - to taste

Water - as required

Coriander leaves - for garnish

Method

Clean the mutton and sauté briefly with turmeric powder, salt and ginger-garlic paste to remove the raw smell.

Heat oil in a pan. Add the whole spices and onions, and cook until the onions turn golden brown.

Add the mutton along with the red chilli powder, coriander powder and other spice powders. Sauté well.

Add water, cover and pressure cook until the meat becomes tender.

Open the cooker, add the coconut paste and garam masala powder, and simmer until the gravy thickens.

Garnish with coriander leaves and serve hot.

Also Read: A Simple Way To Make Perfect South Indian Coconut Chicken Curry

Kodi Kura

Recipe courtesy - Adi, The Leela Hyderabad

Ingredients





For the curry

Chicken - 1 kg

Onion - 400 gm

Tomato - 350 gm

Ginger-garlic paste - 100 gm

Sunflower oil - 100 ml

Green chillies - 4 to 5

Kashmiri red chilli powder - to taste

Coriander powder - 1 tbsp

Turmeric powder -1/2 tsp

Whole spices (cloves, cardamom and cinnamon) - a handful

Salt - to taste

Cumin powder - 1 tsp

Garam masala powder - 1 tsp

Ghee - 100 gm

Curry leaves - a few sprigs

Coriander leaves - for garnish

Lime juice (optional)

For the paste

Cashew nuts - 50 gm

Poppy seeds - 40 gm

Whole spices - a handful

Cumin seeds - 1 tsp

Fresh coconut - 100 gm

Also Read: A Simple Way To Make Perfect South Indian Coconut Chicken Curry





Method

Wash and clean the chicken thoroughly, then drain well.

Marinate the chicken with Kashmiri red chilli powder, turmeric powder, salt and ginger-garlic paste for about 20 minutes.

Grind the cashew nuts, poppy seeds, whole spices, cumin seeds and coconut into a smooth paste.

Heat some oil and temper it with the whole spices. Add onions, slit green chillies and curry leaves. Sauté until the onions turn golden brown.

Add the ginger-garlic paste and cook until the raw aroma disappears. Add the tomatoes and cook until soft and well mashed.

Add the red chilli powder, cumin powder, turmeric powder, coriander powder and salt. Cook for a few minutes.

Stir in the prepared coconut paste and a little water. Cook briefly before adding the marinated chicken.

Cover and cook on a low flame until the chicken is tender and fully cooked.

Finish with garam masala powder, fresh curry leaves, coriander leaves and lime juice, if using.

Serve hot with rice or ragi balls (sangati).