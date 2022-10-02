Hydration is one of the main aspects of being healthy and fit. But we must all agree, if there is one thing we take for granted, is drinking enough water. Water is certainly the elixir of life, yet we neglect to have sufficient water.





Lack of hydration can lead to various health issues such as headache, fatigue, low blood pressure, skin concerns, and many more. A well-hydrated body helps all the organs to function properly and also aids in releasing toxins from the body. So, consuming water is extremely important and beneficial for health.





Well, if you are someone who is not a conscious water drinker, then we have got a solution for you. You can give your body much-needed hydration through fruits as well. Fruits are not only loaded with vitamins, minerals, and enzymes but there are fruits that are high in water content that keeps the body hydrated.

Also Read: 5 Quick And Easy Fruit-Based Recipes You Must Add To Your Weight Loss Diet

Here are 5 fruits to add to your diet to stay hydrated

1. Apples

Apples contain almost 86% water, hence it is a great fruit to consume to add hydration to your body. Apples are not just delicious but consuming them regularly can help with heart health, blood sugar levels, and many more. Include apple as a part of your breakfast or munch on it as a snack, it will help you to keep your water level in check.

2. Watermelon

Watermelon is one of the most popular hydrating fruits. It contains 96% water, hence watermelon is a favorite fruit to have during summers to quench thirst. Apart from being heavy on water content, watermelons contain vitamins A and C which are essential vitamins for the body. Also, watermelons are low on calories making them the perfect snack for people who are on their weight loss journey. Watermelon smoothie can be a great breakfast option that will keep you full and also will act as the perfect alternative for water.

3. Papaya

Containing 88% of water, papaya is another excellent source of water for the body. It also comes with the goodness of vitamins C, A, E, and antioxidants. Consumption of papaya significantly improves heart health, fights against inflammation, and aids in digestion as well. You can have a few papaya slices on their own or add some to your fruit bowl.

4. Oranges

Oranges are filled with health benefits and one of them has to be providing hydration to the body due to its high water content. A very potent source of vitamin C and potassium, oranges are great to build a strong immune system. Oranges also aid in getting clear and bright skin. Have it as an afternoon snack or squeeze out an orange for a refreshing juice to get the maximum benefits of oranges.

Photo Credit: iStock

5. Strawberries

Strawberries have 91% water in them. These tasty fruits have multiple health benefits. Strawberries are packed with fiber, manganese, vitamin C, and folate which are beneficial for a healthy body. Since strawberries are high in fiber they aid in digestion. It prevents inflammation as well which can further protect you from heart risks. Make a delicious strawberry smoothie or add them to your salad, and enjoy the health benefits of strawberries.

Photo Credit: iStock

Never keep your body deprived of water. Add these hydrating fruits to your daily diet and always be hydrated.











Disclaimer: The opinions expressed within this article are the personal opinions of the author. NDTV is not responsible for the accuracy, completeness, suitability, or validity of any information on this article. All information is provided on an as-is basis. The information, facts or opinions appearing in the article do not reflect the views of NDTV and NDTV does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.



