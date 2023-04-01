Ramen is has been doing the rounds on the internet lately. After the spicy ramen challenge, more and more people are trying this savoury noodle packed with extremely spicy sauce. Just having boiled ramen cooked with sauce can be boring. For many of us who don't have high spice tolerance, it's difficult to eat the ramen because of extreme spiciness. To make it tastier and interesting, we have come out with 5 fun recipe ideas, which you can try at home. These are easy to make and are also packed with exciting flavours. All you need is a packet of spicy ramen noodles.





Here Are 5 Fun Ways To Cook Ramen At Home

1. Healthy Ramen Hot Pot

This is probably the best and easiest way to cook ramen. All you need to do is boil ramen and add the spice-mix packet given with it. To give it a healthy touch, add chopped vegetables like, mushrooms, carrots, broccoli and ice-berg lettuce. If you're a non-vegetarian, you can add shredded chicken, chicken salami and crack an egg on the top. Let the dish cook well, so all the ingredients infuse well in the soup.

Make tasty hotpot at home with ramen. Photo Credit: istock

2. Cold Noodle Salad

Don't know what to do with the ramen you made an hour back? It's cold and doesn't taste so well. Here's how you can use it and make a delicious cold noodle salad by adding chopped spring onions, boiled broccoli, steamed corn and sprinkle a teaspoon of sesame on it. Serve it cold and enjoy.

Prepare a tasty bowl of cold ramen salad. Photo Credit: istock

3. Ramen Sandwich

Make this sandwich, packed with spices. Simply cook the ramen and mix it with the hot sauce. Now take a slice of bread and add the ramen noodles. Add a slice of cheese to balance the spiciness and top it with another bread. Heat it in on the pan with some butter, and voila, your ramen sandwich is ready.





4. Peanut and Ramen Chakna

This can be your go-to snack for house parties. This delicious chakna dish can be paired with a cold can of beer. Here's how you can make it. Instead of cooking ramen noodles, use it in its dry form. Add it in a bowl with 1-2 cups of pan roasted peanuts, half cup diced onions, cucumber and tomatoes. In the end pour the red spicy sauce that comes along with the packet.

Have peanut and ramen chakna with a glass of beer. Photo Credit: istock

5. Spicy Ramen Balls

This recipe can be made when you have ample of time with you since it's a little time consuming. To prepare tasty spicy ramen balls, boil the noodles and take them out in a bowl. Add rice flour, ramen mix (not sauce), salt, pepper, ginger-garlic paste along with some chopped vegetables. Make a dough of these ingredients and shape them into round balls. Fry them until golden. Once done, serve it with the red spicy sauce.





Try these fun recipes and surprise your friends and family. Also do let us know if you liked it or not, in the comment section below.