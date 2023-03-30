The weekend is just around the corner. Most of us like to spend the weekend unwinding and spending quality time with our loved ones. But if you're a food enthusiast, just like us, you know that your weekend is going to be all about food! Whether you're planning to visit a new restaurant or try exciting recipes that you've been wanting to try, there's a lot you can do over the weekend. If you're someone who's constantly on a hunt for new recipes, you're at the right place. Today, we bring you a mouth-watering paneer croquette recipe that makes for a perfect weekend binge.





Croquettes are a type of cylindrical finger food that is coated with bread crumbs and deep-fried to give its signature crispy texture. These paneer croquettes are full of spicy flavour and taste incredibly divine. This crispy snack can be prepared in less than an hour. You can pair it with your evening cup of chai or even serve it as an appetiser for your next dinner party. Serve hot with ketchup or any chutney or dip of your sauce. Wondering how to make them? Check out the recipe below:

Paneer Croquettes Recipe: How To Make Paneer Croquettes

To begin with, first, we need to roast the paneer in an oven. Once done, transfer to a bowl and mash it nicely. Add black pepper, roasted jeera powder, jalapenos, fresh parsley, maida, cornflour and salt. Mix well to combine everything together.





In a bowl, add some water, maida and cornflour to make a smooth paste. Now, shape the paneer mixture into short cylinders. Dip them in the maida-corn flour paste and coat them with breadcrumbs to bind them well.





Heat oil in a kadhai set on medium-high flame and deep fry the croquettes until crispy and golden brown in colour. Once done, transfer to a plate lined with a kitchen towel. Serve hot and enjoy! Paneer croquettes are ready!







Click here for the step-by-step recipe for paneer croquettes.







So, what are you waiting for? Try out this delicious recipe and let us know how you liked its taste in the comments section below.