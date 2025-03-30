Let's just agree, there's something satisfying about uncorking a bottle of wine after a long day. Pouring it into a glass and cosying up on the couch waiting to dig into our favourite meal, is probably what most of us look forward to. But once the wine is gone, the bottle usually ends up in the recycling bin or lying away in the corner. But what if I told you those empty bottles could actually be put to good use? With a little bit of creativity, you can turn them into valuable pieces at your home! If you are someone who has a ton of wine bottles lying at your house, then read on to know how you can use them at home.





Photo: iStock



Here Are 5 Ways To Use Wine Bottles At Home

1. Convert Them Into Chic Vases

Why spend money on expensive vases when you can make your own with empty wine bottles? Your wine bottles make for perfect holders for fresh or dried flowers. Just remove the label from your wine bottle and give it a good clean. You can also paint the bottle with pastel shades, add gold or silver strings or wrap a ribbon around the neck. You can even take some different-sized bottles together and make them a centrepiece.

2. Make Stylish Candle Holders

If you love cosy, ambient lighting, wine bottle candle holders are a must-try. Just place a tall, slender candle into the bottle's neck and you're good to go! For a rustic look, let the wax drip down naturally on the sides. You can also cut the bottom of the bottle and place it over a tealight candle. The soft, glowing light will create a warm, magical vibe, perfect for dinner tables or soirees.

3. Build A Quirky Soap Dispenser

Are you bored of those plastic soap dispensers that look the same? Give your sink a stylish twist by turning a wine bottle into a chic soap holder. All you need is a soap dispenser pump that fits into the bottle's neck. Fill the bottle with your favourite hand soap, attach the pump and you're good to use! It's stylish, practical and the best way to use waste!

Photo: iStock

4. Use Them As Kitchen Storage Bottles

Wine bottles aren't just for wine, they make for some fantastic storage containers too. Use them to store olive oil, infused vinegar, salad dressings or even flavoured syrups. Just pour the liquid into the bottle and add a cork stopper. You can even tie a cute label around the neck of the bottle to give it a classy and sustainable look.

5. Create A Stunning Fairy Light Lamp

Want to add a little magic to your home? Make your wine bottles into dreamy fairy light lamps. Just insert a string of battery-operated LED fairy lights into the bottle and watch it glow. For an added charm, use tinted bottles or wrap the outside with sheer lace for a beautiful effect. These bottles make for perfect night lights, table centrepieces, or balcony decor.





So, make the most of your leftover wine bottles and give your home an effortless makeover!