Wine is indeed a drink of celebration and happiness. Whether it's a birthday party or any other occasion, we often open a bottle of wine to mark joyous moments. But have you ever found yourself in a situation where you're responsible for opening a wine bottle, but you stand there clueless because you've never done it before? We understand. Opening a wine bottle with a cork can be challenging. That's why we have provided a step-by-step method to help you open a wine bottle.





Here's How You Can Open a Bottle of Wine:

1. Cut The Foil

You must have noticed the shiny and beautiful foil placed on top of the wine bottle. It enhances the bottle's visual appeal. However, you can't keep the foil on while opening the cork. The first step in opening a wine bottle is to remove the foil from the top. Simply scrape it off with your hands or a knife, and discard it.

2. Insert The Corkscrew Into The Cork

The next step is to insert the corkscrew into the cork. Hold the bottle firmly and push the tip of the corkscrew into the centre of the cork. Apply enough pressure to ensure the corkscrew is properly positioned. Placing the corkscrew off-centre might cause the cork to break.

Corkscrew is a tool made for taking off corks. Photo Credit: unsplash

3. Turn The Corkscrew

Once the corkscrew is securely in place, it's time to rotate it five to six times to loosen the cork. Hold the bottle with one hand and use the other hand to rotate the corkscrew in one direction. Remember, it may require more rotations, so be patient with this step.

Rotate the corkscrew with pressure. Photo Credit: unsplash

4. Use The Lever To Pull Out The Cork

This is the final and crucial step, so make sure to execute it properly. Position the lever on top of the corkscrew and secure it there. With your other hand, apply gentle pressure to pull the cork out. If the cork gets stuck, give it a slight twist before pulling. Once removed, set the cork aside.

5. Clean The Bottle's Neck

When you extract the cork, there's a possibility that some cork particles may get stuck on the bottle's neck. This is due to the delicate nature of the cork, which can break into pieces while twisting and applying pressure. However, no one wants cork particles in their drink! Therefore, use a tissue or kitchen towel to clean the bottle's neck before pouring the wine.

How To Pour Wine Perfectly?

Always keep gap while pouring wine. Photo Credit: unsplash

Pouring wine is a classic skill that you can master with these simple tips. Here's how you can pour wine perfectly: Hold a wine glass in one hand and the wine bottle in the other. Grip the wine bottle from the bottom rather than the neck. Pour the wine confidently, allowing it to flow smoothly. Ensure that the glass does not touch the wine bottle. Leave some space in the glass, allowing it to breathe.





Now, savour your delicious wine and enjoy! Cheers!