5 Healthy Alternatives For Candies That Your Kids Will Love

One thing that can help you have your way with the kids is a candy; offer them one and they will surrender to you. Craving for something sweet can crop up any time, sometimes even right after meals; all those times candies work better than those heavy desserts. Candies are unarguably a light eat, but are loaded with so many things that are harmful for the young ones. Loads of sugar not just stuffs in empty calories; it also lays a brewing bed for cavities and other dental problems. Not to forget the multitude of other harmful ingredients they may have, like artificial sweeteners and preservatives.





Of course, you want to avoid feeding your kids with unhealthy foods like candies but how do you settle them with something healthier that they'll also like? We have a solution to your problem right here. Here are some small bites that are sweet and nutritious as well.





Healthy alternatives for candies –

1.Raisins –





There is no denying the fact that dry fruits are replete with health benefiting properties. Raisins are the only sweet dry fruit that are commonly available and are mostly present in all household kitchens. This soft, squidgy bite-sized food can easily pass off as a candy.

2.Apple Or Mango Cubes –





Fruits are packed with vitamins, minerals and antioxidants and most of them are really sweet. Take any fruit that you know your kids may like and cut them into cubes so that they just pick them up and pop them in. Apples and mangoes – are some of the fruits you can use to deceive your kids into healthy snacking.





3.Dark Chocolate –





Surprised to see chocolate in this list? Look again; we are talking about dark chocolate, which is far better than a regular chocolate. Unlike candies, dark chocolates contain low amount of sugar and a considerable amount of nutrients like iron, magnesium, potassium, copper and zinc.





4.Peanut Butter Mini-Toasts





Cut brown bread into small squares and smear them with peanut butter. Top with a dollop of jelly and see the kids jump with excitement when they see you bring a plateful of these mini toasts.





5.Honey-Dipped Berries –





Small fruits from the berry family – cherry, blueberry, strawberry – are easy-to-eat. Just hold them by their stem and get started. Since all these fruits are little tarty in flavour, just dip them in some honey and serve.





Next time your kids demand candies, give them these healthy and sweet small bites.







