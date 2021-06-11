Just like olive oil and mustard oil, coconut oil too holds a firm position in our kitchen. From rasam to sambar and avial - we just love the unique flavour that coconut oil adds to these recipes. Besides we also like adding it as a dressing for our salads. Considering its versatility, we decided to handpick some of the best coconut oil options that you can also consider adding to your daily diet. Alongside the flavours and aroma, each of these coconut oils is loaded with vitamin E, luaric acid that benefits your health in multiple ways. Read on.

Here're 5 Healthy Coconut Oil Options For You:

1. Maxcare Virgin Coconut Oil

Extracted from garden fresh coconut milk, this multi-purpose oil can be used to saute, bake and deep-fry different dishes. Besides, you can also use it for topical application to boost skin and hair health.





2. Disano Cold Press Virgin Coconut Oil

Another coconut oil extracted from the fresh coconut milk, the flavour, texture and aroma of this coconut oil can add an exotic punch to any boring recipe. All you need is a spoonful of this oil and some curry leaves and mustard seeds to add a flavourful tadka to your curries.





3. Coco Soul Virgin Coconut Oil

Besides being favourful and aromatic, this coconut oil is also deemed to be a good source of energy. Alongside, it also makes a perfect choice for the ones on keto diet.





4. Vedaka Virgin Coconut Oil

This oil is extracted using cold pressed technology and has a soothing aroma of roasted coconuts, which makes it a perfect option to cook all your favourite curries. Besides, it comes with an anti-spillage bottle that makes it easy to use and store.





5. Organic India Coconut Oil

You can use this versatile organic coconut oil in a number of ways - cooking various delights to taking care of skin, hair and more. This pure and aromatic, this oil can be a great addition in your kitchen.





Disclaimer: This is promoted content with links from our affiliate partnerships. We get a share of the revenue from your purchase.