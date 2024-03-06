If you have heart disease, you may consider nixing snacks from your diet. Snacks often get a reputation for being bad for your body, but some munching options aren't just nourishing but also heart-healthy. Making snacks that are healthy for your heart can add more nutrition to your diet, keeping you full and energized for a long time. Instead of consuming snacks that are rich in saturated fats, salt, and sugar and are ultra-processed, consider snacking on whole foods. This can include a whole range of healthy options like fruits, vegetables, seeds, nuts, and whole grains. What's more, these snacks are packed with antioxidants, vitamins, and minerals that can improve your overall health and also help you lose those extra kilos. Intrigued? Read on to learn more about 5 heart-healthy snacks that are also good for weight loss.





Roasted chickpeas are high in fibre and will keep you full for long.

Photo Credit: iStock



Here Are 5 Heart Healthy Snacks May Also Be Good For Weight Loss:

1. Roasted Chickpeas (Chana)

If you are looking for an easy snack recipe that is good for your heart and can also aid weight loss, then roasted chickpeas or chana is perfect. Roasted chickpeas are packed with magnesium and potassium, which are essential to support heart health. Since they are high in fibre, they can keep you full for longer periods, thus helping you lose weight. To make roasted chickpeas at home, rinse and drain chickpeas and let them dry. Make a concoction of oil and spices like chaat masala, cumin powder, and black pepper, and toss them in an oven or air fryer. Bake until crispy and enjoy!

2. Sprout Chaat

Sprouts are one snack that's packed with plant protein and can be consumed at any time of the day. Nutrition-wise, sprouts are high in fibre along with folate, magnesium, phosphorus, and vitamins C and K, which are essential for heart health. To make sprout chaat, mix together sprouted moong beans, chopped tomatoes, onions, cucumbers, green chilies, and sweet corn. Add a tablespoon of lemon juice and sprinkle a dash of chaat masala over it. Mix well and serve!

3. Masala Oats

Many studies have shown that oats, which are packed with beta-glucan fibre, are effective in reducing total and LDL (bad) cholesterol levels in your body. Beta-glucan may up the release of cholesterol-rich bile, which helps in reducing the circulating levels of cholesterol in your blood. So, oats make for an excellent snack to munch on if you are a heart patient. In fact, you can add more flavor to them and make them into masala oats. To make masala oats, cook oats in water as per instructed on the packaging. Then add finely chopped onions, tomatoes, carrots, and green chilies. Season with spices and serve hot!

Masala oats are easy to make and super delicious.

Photo Credit: iStock

4. Mixed Fruit Salad

Is there anything better than mixed fruit salad? Easy to make and so filling, mixed fruit salad is packed with vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants that make it perfect for snacking if you have heart disease and also want to lose weight. You can add as many fruits as you want and make it a colorful treat. Just combine chopped fruits like oranges, apples, bananas, pomegranate seeds, melons, etc., in a bowl and add squeezed lemon juice and chaat masala.

5. Vegetable Upma

Another delicious snack made with easy ingredients, vegetable upma makes for an excellent breakfast or snack option if you are looking for a heart-healthy snack that may also aid weight loss. It is low in calories and its star ingredient, semolina, is a great fibre source. To make vegetable upma, roast semolina in a pan and set it aside. In another pan, heat oil along with mustard seeds, curry leaves, chopped onions, green chillies, carrots, peas and capsicum. Add water and let it come to a boil and then add roasted semolina while stirring continuously. Cook until the upma is fluffy and it's done!





