Navratri 2025 is finally here, and there's excitement everywhere! For nine days, many observe a fast, giving up grains like rice and wheat, pulses, meat, alcohol and other indulgences. But sometimes, cravings for traditional snacks like aloo tikki, samosas, and kachoris can be hard to resist. What if we told you it's possible to enjoy similar snacks without compromising on taste? Yep, it's true! Just experiment with ingredients and you're good to go. Introducing Lauki Tikkis - they're not only delicious but also high in protein, making them perfect for healthy snacking during Navratri 2025. The recipe was shared by the Instagram page @dietsmart_tanveentutlani.

What Is Lauki Tikki Made Of?

Lauki (bottle gourd) tikki is made of grated lauki mixed with ingredients like paneer, samak rice, kuttu atta (buckwheat flour), and spices like ginger, green chilli and coriander. The mixture is shaped into patties and shallow-fried until crispy.

What Are The Health Benefits Of Lauki?

Lauki offers numerous health benefits due to its rich nutritional profile. Some of the key benefits include:

Low In Calories: Lauki is low in calories, making it an excellent addition to weight loss diets.

Rich In Fibre: It's high in dietary fibre, which helps regulate digestion, prevent constipation, and support healthy gut bacteria.

Good Source Of Vitamins And Minerals: Lauki is a good source of vitamins like vitamin C and B vitamins, as well as minerals like potassium, magnesium and iron.

Antioxidant Properties: Lauki contains antioxidants that help protect the body against free radicals, reducing oxidative stress and inflammation.

Can You Have Lauki Tikki On A Weight Loss Diet?

Yes, lauki tikki can be a good option for a weight loss diet, as bottle gourd is low in calories and high in fibre. Additionally, the tikki includes paneer, which boosts its protein content. However, it's essential to be mindful of the amount of oil used for frying and consider baking or grilling the tikkis for a healthier alternative.

What To Serve With Lauki Tikki?

Lauki tikki can be served with a variety of accompaniments to enhance its flavour and texture. You can pair it with chutneys like imli or green chutney for a tangy and sweet contrast. A dollop of yoghurt or a side of raita can add a cooling touch, while a fresh salad or crunchy veggies can provide a refreshing contrast.

How To Ensure Lauki Tikki Turns Out Perfectly Crispy?

To ensure lauki tikki turns out crispy:

Squeeze out excess water from the grated lauki

Use the right amount of binding ingredients like kuttu atta

Don't overmix the mixture

Shape the tikkis evenly and thinly

Shallow-fry the tikkis in hot oil until golden brown

Don't overcrowd the pan, cook in batches if needed

How To Make High Protein Lauki Tikki | Tikki Recipes

Combine grated lauki (with excess water squeezed out), crumbled paneer, boiled samak rice, kuttu atta, chopped coriander, ginger paste and green chilli in a mixing bowl. Mix everything together until you get a dough-like consistency.

Use your hands to shape the mixture into small, round tikkis. Make sure they're evenly sized so they cook uniformly.

Heat a non-stick tawa with a dash of oil and shallow-fry the tikkis on both sides until they're golden brown and crispy. Flip them carefully to ensure they're cooked evenly.

Once the tikkis are cooked, place them on a plate. Drizzle imli chutney and green chutney over the tikkis, adding a sweet and tangy twist.

Sprinkle some cumin powder over the tikkis and garnish with juicy pomegranate seeds. Serve hot!

Watch the full recipe video below:

Now that you know the secrets to making perfectly crispy lauki tikkis, get cooking and enjoy this tasty, protein-packed snack with your favourite accompaniments! Wishing you all a Happy Navratri 2025!