Winter Special: 5 Hot Chocolate Places In Delhi You Must Try In This Chilly Weather

Warm and fuzzy hot chocolate is everyone's fix for the winter chill.

There's a nip in the air and the temperature is dropping with each passing day. And to soothe our body from the winter chill, nothing can be as satisfying as wrapping hands around a warm cup of hot chocolate while all curled up in a cosy blanket. Think of melted chocolate along with cocoa powder topped with shaved chocolate or dollops of whipped cream; aren't you slurping already? Hot chocolate is all this and much more. You can spruce it up with some peppermint or some salted caramel or maybe a dash of salt along with cinnamon, cloves, hazelnut or peanut butter. Some even jazz it up for the Christmas season with a splash of alcohol and take it to a whole new level.





While you can always sip on hot chocolate in the comforts of your home, you can also head out to a cosy café and bask in some winter sun to relish the goodness of the same. If you are thinking where to find the best of hot chocolate in the capital city of Delhi, we've got you covered.





Here are 5 places that serve super-comforting hot chocolate in Delhi:

1. Café Dori

A swanky cafe by Nappa Dori, tucked in the lanes of Chattarpur, this pet-friendly café has some of the best food options available around. But their special giant mug of hot chocolate, topped with marshmallow, cocoa and best quality chocolates is simply irresistible.





2. Ama Café

A food hub for Delhi university students, Ama cafe is popular for its amazing coffee blends. Besides all the decadent desserts, Ama is popular for its beverages and the hot chocolate here definitely tops our list.





3. Rose Café

A quaint little café with a Victorian-style décor, Rose café is simply the perfect spot for your next date. The outdoor seating is just the right place to enjoy their decadent hot chocolate.





4. The Brew Room

Amid a string of cafes in the buzzing SDA market, The Brew Room stands out for its chic, minimalist ambiance with a French café vibe. Perfect spot to spend hours with friends or a winter afternoon by yourself with a book, Brew Room's hot chocolate would definitely give you a great company along with delicious nibbles to go with it.











5. Elma's Bakery & Kitchen

One of the most aesthetic places you'll find around, Elma is a cosy little European-themed café. It is beautifully done with gorgeous plants, vintage crockery and multiple Insta-worthy nooks and corners. With a cup of hot chocolate topped with homemade marshmallow fluffs, sit back and relax at Elma's while taking a bite or two of the New York Style Cheesecake.





So, head to these amazing places for your hot chocolate fix this winter season. If you've got a place that we might have missed out on, let us know in the comments section below.







