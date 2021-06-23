





Breakfast is often called the most important meal of the day and for a good reason. It replenishes the body and boosts energy level, but those who have to make it every day while keeping in mind the time constraints know the real struggle. From chopping vegetables to preparing the ingredients and finally cooking it, breakfast does require both effort and time. However, skipping breakfast is never an option! It not only affects our health but also keeps us lethargic throughout the day. Fortunately, there are so many instant meal options available online that can be prepared instantaneously.

Here are 5 instant meal options for a quick and wholesome breakfast:

1. Sattviko Sabudana Supermeal

Loaded with the goodness of roasted peanuts, sabudana, moong dal along with kadi patta, this pack of sabudana super meal is wholesome and light on the stomach. Besides being rich in taste, it is a great source of plant protein, iron and fiber.





2. MTR 3 Mins Seviyan Upma

A popular breakfast, this upma mix by MTR is all that you need for a light and super healthy breakfast. Just add boiling water to the content, wait for 3 minutes and your delicious plate of upma is ready.





3. Saffola Masala Oats

If you want to have the goodness of oats but also do not want to compromise on taste then this packet of masala oats is for you. It is enriched with the luscious taste of tomatoes along with wholegrain oats, carrots and french beans.





4. Suhana Cuppa Poha

If you are searching for on-the-go breakfast food then this ready-to-eat cup of poha can be a right choice for you. Open the lid of the pack, add water along with the poha mix, cover the lid for 8 minutes and relish.





5. The Taste Company Rava Upma

We found another travel-friendly breakfast option for you. Made with roasted semolina and exotic spices, this combo set of upma comes in a pack of 3. Just pour hot water, close the lid for 5-6 minutes and enjoy! So easy and quick!





Disclaimer: This is promoted content with links from our affiliate partnerships. We get a share of the revenue from your purchase.