Picture this: you just returned from a friend's house with a food hamper that you won at their house party's game. When you opened it, you found a big jar of a red, spicy substance – chilli oil. At first, you might wonder what to do with such a fiery condiment. With this thought, you kept it inside your refrigerator only to forget about its existence. For the unversed, chilli oil isn't just for drizzling over momo and seasoning your soup, it's a versatile ingredient that can add a fiery twist to your regular dishes. If you find yourself thinking about what to do with a jar of chilli oil, then fret not! We have combined a list of 5 dishes that you can make with this ingredient!





Here Are 5 Things You Can Make With A Jar Of Chilli Oil

1. Spicy Noodles

Twist your regular noodles with the addition of chilli oil and tantalize your tastebuds. The addition of this ingredient will give your noodles spicy, bold flavours that will make for a quick, satisfying meal. To make noodles with chilli oil, start by cooking your favourite type of noodles as per package instructions. Once cooked, drain the noodles and toss them into a mixture of chilli oil, soy sauce, and vinegar. For added flavours, mix in chopped spring onions and a boiled egg. The result was a piping hot bowl of spicy noodles. P.S. Don't forget to use the chilli oil in moderation!

2. Spicy Stir-Fry

A stir-fry is a quick and easy way to make a delicious meal, and chilli oil takes this to another level. Start by taking a large frying pan and placing it on high heat. Add a tablespoon of chilli oil along with a colourful array of vegetables like bell peppers, broccoli, carrots, mushrooms, etc. Continue to stir-fry and add a little bit of butter if desired. Top it up with salt and pepper and it's ready to dig in with some steamed rice or noodles!

3. Spicy Tadka Dal

A staple in several Indian households, dal is the ultimate comfort food for many. However, what if we tell you that you can use chilli oil to give a spicy kick to your regular dish? To do this, cook your preferred type of dal (toor dal, masoor dal, or moong dal) with the usual turmeric and salt. For tempering, take a small pan and heat a tablespoon of chilli oil in it. Then add mustard seeds, cumin seeds, and a pinch of hing. As the seeds begin to splutter, add chopped garlic, ginger, and green chillies. Pour this sizzling oil over the freshly cooked dal and garnish it with coriander leaves. Enjoy it with some hot roti and steamed rice!

4. Spicy Vegetable Pulao

Yes, you can give your pulao a fiery kick with the use of some chilli oil. Start by cooking some basmati rice and allow it to sit for a while. In a large pan, heat a tablespoon of chilli oil and add whole spices like bay leaf, cloves, and cinnamon. Saute chopped onions, tomatoes, ginger, garlic, and a mix of vegetables of your choice. Add rice, salt, and garam masala. Let it cook and enjoy it with some cucumber raita.

5. Marinade For Meat

If you like your meat spicy, then you would be surprised to know that chilli oil can give you the most tantalizing flavours. Using this ingredient in the kitchen will give your chicken and mutton tender meat. For chicken, mix one and a half spoons of chilli oil with yoghurt, ginger-garlic paste, lemon juice and spices of your choice. Coat the chicken meat with this mixture and let it sit for at least 30 minutes before grilling it. For mutton, mix chilli oil with yoghurt, ground spices, and fresh herbs. Allow the mutton to marinate overnight to get the maximum flavour. Grill the marinated meats to perfection, and this will give you juicy and flavourful meat.





