If you've ever come across a weight-loss commercial, you have been told time and again how easy it is to shed kilos: just take this pill or buy this piece of equipment, and the calories will melt away like magic. But the truth is something else. If you struggle with weight loss, you know that there are no shortcuts in this journey. But there are some dietary practices that can help you get results faster, like drinking lukewarm water in the morning as well as before meals, or snacking healthy, etc. Healthy snacking helps keep you full and energised, and contributes to your daily nutrient intake if eaten in the correct way. Considering this, here we bring you a list of 5 low-cal makhana snacks that can be perfect to satiate your in-between-the-meals hunger pangs and are also guilt-free. Let's get started.





Also read: Weight Loss: 7 Low-Cal Indian Snacks To Pair With Evening Cuppa

Here's A List Of 5 Low-Cal Makhana Snacks You Must Try:

Roasted Chilli Makhana: Our Recommendation

Let's kick-start the list with our favourite recipe. Here we bring to you an easy and super delicious roasted chilli makhana recipe that includes fox nuts coated with a flavourful spice-mix including chilli flakes, olive oil, jeera and salt. Of course, you can customise the seasonings according to your preference. Here's the recipe of roasted chilli makhana for you.

Air Fryer Makhana Munchies

Here we bring you another super easy makhana recipe. An easy way to roast makhanas and turn them into flavourful munchies is by cooking them in an air fryer. Makhanas can be roasted in an air fryer almost instantly and give out a perfect crunch. Take a look.

Masala Makhana

In this fiery recipe, the makhanas are dry-roasted in ghee, which contains healthy fats. A unique addition to this makhana recipe is that of honey, which not only binds the snack together but also adds a sweet flavour to it. Click here for the recipe of masala makhana.

Crunchy Makhana Chivda

Next up we have an amazing makhana recipe that would keep you satiated for long. Makhana chivda is a wholesome, healthy and indulgent snack that you can prepare in just a few minutes and pack in office tiffin for those mid-day hunger pangs. Find the complete recipe of makhana chivda, here.

Makhana Chaat

Healthy and nutritious makhanas, along with the sweet, spicy and tangy flavours of a chaat, make for an ideal guilt-free snacking option. If you're looking for something quick, healthy yet delicious, this recipe will perfectly fit the bill for you. Click here for the recipe of makhana chaat.





Try these recipes and let us know how they turned out in the comment section below. If you have more unique ways of using makhana, let us know! Happy Snacking!









