Winter Diet: Try This Crunchy Makhana Chivda At Home For Those Untimely Hunger Pangs

Makhana is a versatile food to experiment with.

Highlights Makhanas are delightful little treats that can be a good snacking option

Makhanas or fox nuts have multiple health benefits

Here is a super delicious makhana recipe that can easily be made at home

Do you also feel much hungry during the winter season? Most people have an urge to constantly munch on something during this time of the year. And while munching on all the junk or processed food might seem an easier idea, one can actually skip that for healthier winter alternatives. Nuts, dry fruits, etc. are some of the popular winter essentials that help us stay warm and satiated for long and provide multiple other benefits for our body.





Makhana or fox nut is one such wholesome, crunchy delight that one can savour when hunger pangs kick in. Also known as Euryale ferox, lotus seeds, gorgon nuts and phool makhana, it is a part of the lotus flower. The flower isn't just beautiful but has many interesting things to its credit that includes the lotus seeds or makhana, which is highly produced in the state of Bihar in India. Makhanas are packed with essential nutrients like proteins, carbohydrates, magnesium and iron. The high nutritive value makes makhana a great snacking option and besides the benefits you'll be surprised to know how versatile this delight is.





(Also Read: Weight Loss: 3 Makhana-Based Snacks You Can Prepare Using Just Three Ingredients)

Here we have an amazing makhana recipe to prepare this winter that would keep you satiated for long. Makhana chivda is a wholesome, healthy and delicious snack that you can prepare in absolutely no time and pack in office tiffin for those mid-day hunger pangs. This chivda has an added crunch and goodness of almonds, cashews, peanuts, and raisins that are sautéed and tossed with black pepper powder, rock salt and green chillies. These are then mixed with roasted makhanas. Makhana chivda can be your go-to snack this winter season.





Here's the mouth-watering recipe of Makhana Chivda from NDTV Food's YouTube Channel. For more amazing recipes, kitchen hacks and trivia, subscribe to our YouTube channel.





Watch: Makhana Chivda















