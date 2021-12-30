

We all somehow tend to loosen up the strings on our rigid weight loss diet during the holiday season. When lethargy sets in during these short, gloomy and chilly days, we find solace in warm, indulgent foods. And the party vibe makes us want to grab all things good and greasy. And we don't mind it till we weigh ourselves at the end of the season and regret not controlling our diet. In a bid to avoid this situation yet again, we decided to give our tummy a little break from those heavy-duty foods and treat ourselves to some low-cal drinks that may help us stay on track of our weight loss journey.



Hot chocolate, gajar ka halwa, endless cups of coffee - all these pretty much sum up our winter time. While you may indulge in these winter necessities, hydrate and warm yourself with these low-cal beverages that will bring in their various nutritional properties, also helping with weight loss along the way.

Low-Cal Drinks For Winter:



1. Carrot Juice

A 100 ml of carrot juice contains 39 calories. This healthy, low-cal drink is also said to boost eyesight and hair health. To make carrot juice, simply peel 3-4 carrots, cut into small pieces, throw them in a juicer/mixer, add some water, salt and black salt, and blend to make juice. Squeeze some lemon juice, mix and drink up.





2. Kadha



Many Immunity-crazed people have made kadha a part of their daily lives. The warm drink is made by boiling a combination of different whole spices. Spices contain no calories, so this is the ideal drink to amp up weight loss while also keeping yourself healthy and safe. Although, there are many kadha recipes you may come across, we swear by this one.



3. Honey-Ginger-Lemon Tea



Ginger is one of the best foods to have in winter. Its antioxidant and antibacterial properties make it a must-have ingredient in winter meals. Good for us that ginger is a super low-cal food, which tastes just as great in beverages as in foods. Tea made with ginger is super soothing for throat and nose congestion. Add the zingy flavour of lemon and sweetness of honey to it and you have a delicious winter drink to gorge on in the season. Here is the recipe.



4. Beetroot Juice

Winter brings with itself various seasonal fruits and vegetables, and beetroot is one of the low-cal vegetables that must be added to your diet for reasons aplenty. Peel, chop and juice beetroot and enjoy with a dash of black salt.





5. Warm Bathua Puree Soup

Bathua is one of the many attractive green vegetables that are found in abundance during this season. Just boil a bunch of this low-cal vegetable, and blend along with the boiled water to puree it. Then add salt, roasted cumin powder and lemon juice to it, heat again and drink it warm.



Weight loss in winter is not as difficult as you thought; only if you have the right recipes with you.



