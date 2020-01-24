5 Beetroot-Based Healthy Drinks You Can Enjoy This Winter Season

Beetroot is a winter vegetable and can be turned into healthy drinks.

Highlights Beetroot is a winter food that imparts an attractive colour to our meals.

It is great for weight loss and offers many health benefits.

Here are some healthy drinks that you can make with beetroot.

Winter is the time when you see lots of green vegetables lining up the vegetable stores. Amid all the greens, one vegetable stands out with its contrasting bright pink colour, and it is - beetroot. The dark-hued vibrant vegetable is a winter-special produce that imparts an attractive colour to our meals. Beetroot, with its crunchy texture, is best had in salads. However, there are many people who don't really relish the taste of beetroot and avoid it. But there are a plenty ways to make this vegetable appetising.





Beetroot is low in calories and fat, and high in fibre content, making it a great food for healthy diet, especially a weight loss diet. Not just this, it offers a world of other nutritive properties to boost our overall health.





So, those who don't like to eat beetroots, they can always drink it. Yes, beetroot-based drinks are a tastier option to consume this healthy vegetable. Beetroot juice is sweet and pungent, and can be fashioned into a number of healthy drinks that you can enjoy during winters.





5 Beetroot-Based Winter Drinks Ideas -

The best way to consume a whole fruit or vegetable is by eating it. But, the next best way is by juicing it. The colourful juice will please your eyes, and its sweet, refreshing taste will impress your taste buds. Add some black salt, black pepper for a salty kick, or some sugar for more sweetness, or a dash of lemon juice for some tanginess.

This pretty-looking milkshake is the best thing you can have during winters, if you drink milk regularly. Boil some beetroot and puree it in a blender. Add milk, sugar syrup, some cinnamon powder, and you'll get a delicious morning or bedtime drink to slurp on. You can top the milkshake with your favourite vanilla ice cream to make it an even better tasting drink.





(Also Read: 6 Amazing Benefits Of Beetroot: In the Pink of Health)





Beetroot milkshake is a delicious winter drink.





Beetroot Smoothie

Smoothies are the newest rage in the world of nutrition. Boil beetroot and blend with other fruits of your choice. All kinds of berries like blueberries and cranberries go well with beetroot. Throw in some nuts like almonds, and seeds like pumpkin seeds and chia seeds, and make for yourself, a super healthy beetroot smoothie for breakfast.





Make delicious pink lemonade by blending beetroot, apple, radish, or just beetroot. Add water and lime juice and enjoy the citrusy drink for some much-needed refreshment.





Health-giving shots are trending these days. Gobble up the goodness of various healthy foods in one long shot. So, give a go at this beetroot shot this season. Beetroot and berries are combined with some salt, pepper and vinegar to make these savoury shots.





(Also Read: 6 Interesting Ways To Add Beetroots To Your Diet For Overall Health)





Beetroot shots can be your daily health drink.





Avail the many health benefits of beetroot while you can. Stock this vegetable in your kitchen and enjoy these healthy and yummy drinks all through the winter season.









