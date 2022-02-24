When I hear Maharashtra's street food, the classic recipes like vada pav, batata vada, kat vada come to mind. These delicious street food snacks are stuffed with masaledaar potato stuffing and fried until golden to perfection. You'll agree with me that the beautiful beaches and bustling streets of Mumbai are definitely incomplete without these gems. Street food is an integral part of Maharashtra's cultural heritage. While the people living in Maharashtra can anytime enjoy these delicious snacks, North Indians find it hard to enjoy the authentic flavours. So, here we bring you 5 potato-based Maharashtrian snacks that you can enjoy in the comfort of your own house. The best part about these recipes is they can be made with easily accessible ingredients, potato being the most versatile one. So, let's get started with the recipes.

Here We Bring You A List Of 5 Potato-Based Snacks You Must Try

1. Vada Pav

Let's start with the ever so popular recipe- Vada Pav! It is basically potato besan pakoda sandwiched between slices of a pav along with a generous amount of peanut chutney. It might seem like a lot of hard work but it's actually pretty quick and easy to make at home. Click here for the recipe.

2. Batata Vada

Next up is this super crispy and spicy batata vada pav. Mashed potatoes coated in a thick besan (chickpea flour) batter and deep fried till golden. Served with a tangy chutney, batata vada is a street food delight that you can easily prepare at home. Find the recipe here.

3. Kat Vada

Straight from Maharashtra's Kolhapur district, kat vada (also known as usal vada) is a recipe which is known for its spicy sauces. It is basically a curry-based snack that includes fried batata vada dipped in spicy gravy made with ingredients which are easily available at your home. Find the recipe here.

4. Alu Vadi

Alu Vadi or Patrode is a Malavani snack, deep fried and made with spinach or Colocasia leaves stuffed with spiced potato mash and then rolled up after being smeared with besan paste. This delight is a combination of both health and taste as it is steamed instead of deep-fried. Find the recipe here.

5. Aloo Handi Chaat

This chaat is an unusual and innovative street-side recipe often found in the streets of Mumbai. It is made up of aloo cups stuffed with boiled chickpeas along with tangy and flavourful chutneys. Find the recipe here.





Try these recipes out and let us know how they turned out in the comment section below. Happy Snacking!









