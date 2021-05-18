Remember the first time you experimented with the toppings of your home-made pizza? You felt nothing short of Michelin-star chef, did you? The first time you threw in extra mushrooms because you were out of bellpeppers, or added different kind of cheese on to the base because plain mozzarella didn't seem quite enough. If there's anything we have learnt from making pizzas at home is that there are endless ways in which you can reimagine and reinvent your pizza. And while you are at it, how about giving it a desi, fusion twist? Yes, you heard us. In this list, we have compiled some of our most off-beat but drool-worthy recipes for you. From base to toppings, there are a whole lot of ways in which you can modify your pizza with ingredients lying just around you.





5 Desi-Style Pizza Recipes That Will Blow Your Mind:





1. Naan Veggie Pizza





Ditch the pizza base for our very own naan and watch the magic unfold, Naan, an Indian leavened bread, serves as a great base for home-made pizza. Throw in some cheese, veggies, sauce of your choice and you are good to go. Click here for recipe.

2. Kebab And Paneer Pizza





Italian pizza got a Mughlai twist. This loaded pizza comes with goodness of smoky hot seekh kebabs, and cubed paneer, onions, cheese and a whole lot of spices and herbs. Slurping already? Click here for recipe.





3. Uttapam Pizza





If there is one dish that could pass of as an 'Indian pizza' it has to be our dear uttappam. Even though it is made on pan and is much crispier, both the delicacies have some strikingly similar features. This uttapam pizza comes with goodness of carrots and tomatoes. Here's the recipe of the South Indian recipe with a twist.

4. Kuttu Atta Pizza





Wait, what?! Our humble kuttu ka atta (or buckwheat flour) could be used to make a pizza base too? Turns out it can, give your pizza a healthy, fibre-rich upgrade with this recipe that also comprises your other 'pizza essentials' like mozzarella, sauce and cottage cheese. Click here for recipe.





5. Jalebi-Rabri Pizza





In a mood to experiment, then you would love this 'sweet surprise'. Thin, crisp pizza base topped with crispier jalebis and silky rabri. We best, you won't be able to stop at one slice. Here's the recipe.







