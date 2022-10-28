Chinese food has a huge fan following in India. And no, we are not talking about traditional Chinese food. In India, we have our own version which is popularly known as Indo-Chinese cuisine. From mouth-watering schezwan noodles, manchurian to fried rice, spring rolls and more - we simply cannot stop obsessing over these desi Chinese dishes. They are packed with tantalising flavours ranging from sweet, spicy to sour. And if you're a non-vegetarian, there's an endless list of delicious delicacies to try. So, if you're craving some Indo-Chinese food this weekend, we have shortlisted 5 of our best non-vegetarian curries that you'll surely love. Let's get started with the recipes.





Here're 5 Non-Veg Indo-Chinese Curries You Must Try:

1.Chilli Chicken Gravy (Our Recommendation)

Chilli chicken is perhaps the most popular Indo-Chinese dish out there. But if you want to give this recipe a new twist, here we bring you a lip-smacking recipe of chilli chicken with gravy. Click here for the recipe.

2.Chicken Manchurian





If you are a chicken lover, then we can assure you that you'll love the taste of this recipe. Fried chicken balls cooked in a spicy sauce batter with onions - this dish will definitely be a crowd pleaser at your next dinner party. Click here for the recipe.

3.Chilli Garlic Prawns





Love seafood? Then this chilli garlic prawn recipe is a must-try! This recipe is very similar to the preparation of chilli chicken. The prawns are fried and then cooked in a delicious chilli garlic sauce. Click here for the recipe.

4.Schezwan-Style Chicken





Boneless chicken pieces are stir-fried and cooked with onions, bamboo shoots, soy sauce and chilli sauce. This schezwan-style chicken has a spicy and tangy taste and goes well with fried rice or chowmein. Click here for the recipe.





5.Diced Chicken In Black Bean Sauce





Lastly, we bring you an Indo-Chinese chicken curry recipe that is cooked in black bean sauce. This stellar combination makes for a perfect dish for dinner parties or even a brunch with family and friends. Click here for the recipe.

















Try out these delicious Indo-Chinese curries and let us know which one was your favourite in the comments below.



