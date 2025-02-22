Many foodies believe that no complicated, expensive or fancy meal can match the flavours and joy of enjoying street food. Delhi has a vibrant street food culture, with different street foods popular in every area. In this article, we are exploring some of the most popular and beloved street food spots in Shalimar Bagh. For the unversed, Shalimar Bagh is a residential area in North-West Delhi. Here you will find all kinds of yummy foods, from iconic desi kachoris to trendy shakes and sandwiches. Let's explore!

Here Are 5 Iconic Street Food Shops In Shalimar Bagh:

1. Standard Ice Cream Faluda

This little ice cream joint is famous for its sweet and silky Sindhi pakka falooda paired with chilled kulfi. Many regular customers like to come here after dinner to grab some kulfi falooda or a bottle of chilled milk with a generous amount of nuts.





Where: BF-97-100, Jhulelal Mandir Marg, Block BF, Shalimar Bagh.

2. Shri Ram Corner Chhole Bhature, Shalimar Bagh

This Chhole Bhature spot is located close to a branch of Union Bank of India in BQ Market, attracting many customers who step out of the bank and are attracted by the aroma of the hot and fresh chhole bhature. The best time to visit is during brunch as you might miss out on getting even a single plate in the late afternoon on rush days.





Where: Shop No:3, BQ Market Opp BW Block, Shalimar Bagh, New Delhi





Also Read:Majnu Ka Tila: Delhi's Little Tibet - A Complete Travel Guide To Food, Shopping And Culture

3. Data Ram Choley Kulchey

This is an old and popular shop in Shalimar Bagh for matar kulcha lovers. Here you can get some soft kulchas heated with butter with a generous quantity of matra (choley). They are best known for their imli chutney with fresh banana slices and pomegranate seeds. The plate is completed with some salad, pickles and green chutney.





Where: 10, Bhagwan Mahavir Marg, AC Block, Poorbi Shalimar Bagh

4. The Urban Canteen

This shop is a frequently visited spot by fast food lovers. Here you can get some delicious sandwiches, shakes, cold coffee, virgin mojitos, garlic bread, nacho corn chaat, pasta and more. All food items are reasonably priced and one can also order at home via online delivery platforms.





Where: Shop-24,25 BP market, Shalimar Bagh

5. Shri Mohan Ji Poori Wale

This small shop is famous for its bedmi poori, kachoris with aloo sabzi, paneer-stuffed bread pakoras and samosas. One can find a rush of hungry customers during breakfast and in the evening. All food items are hot, fresh and reasonably priced.





Where: AJ Block market, Shalimar Bagh





Are there more interesting street food joints you are fond of in Shalimar Bagh? Share with us in the comments section.