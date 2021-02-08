Happy Chocolate Day 2021: 9 Most Sinful Chocolate Recipes To Savour

Chocolate Day 2021 calls for some delicious chocolate indulgence.

Chocolate day is being celebrated on 9th February 2021. The third day in Valentine's week, chocolate day is celebrated right after Rose Day and Propose Day. This is a day which uses the most decadent of desserts to express love. Chocolate isn't just a sweet treat, rather, an instant pick-me-up on the dreariest of days. A bar of chocolate can get you through anything and everything - which is exactly why this wonderful creation warrants a celebration! We've found some of the most sinful chocolate dessert recipes for you to sample on Chocolate Day 2021. Whether you'd like some divine fudgy brownies or a luscious lava cake - there are options galore and trust us, you'll be spoilt for choice.





Here Are 9 Most Sinful Chocolate Recipes To Savour On Chocolate Day 2021:

1. Royal Chocolate Mousse





The name says it all! Treat yourself to a dessert fit for royalty with this delicious dark chocolate mousse with a dollop of whipped cream. Chocolate day doesn't get better than this. Here is an easy recipe you can try.





Chocolate Day 2021: Here's a delicious chocolate mousse which is a feast fit for royalty.





2. Chocolate Mud Pie





This gooey, decadent pie is so delicious - you can't stop at one slice! The pie starts with a chocolate biscuit base, topped with a layer of chocolate custard followed by a brownie layer and double cream. Need we say more? Click here for the full recipe.





3. Chocolate Fudge Cookies





There's something so inexplicably delicious about chocolate cookies - no other dessert comes close. Try these soft, fudgy chocolate fudge cookies and you'll be transported to new realms of gastronomic pleasure. Click here for the full recipe.





Chocolate Day 2021: These yummy cookies are oozing with chocolate.





4. Choco Lava Cake





Oozing with a delightful chocolate ganache, this choco lava cake recipe is an all-time favourite among chocolate lovers. This wonderful preparation is ready in less than an hour and requires five simple ingredients. Here's the full recipe for you to try this Chocolate Day 2021.





5. Microwave Chocolate Fudge





This easy-peasy recipe fulfils the hearts of all chocolate lovers! All you need is four simple ingredients and just a couple of minutes, and you're sorted for Chocolate Day celebrations. Find the full recipe here.





Chocolate Day 2021: Try making this easy chocolate fudge in a microwave.





6. Rich And Moist Chocolate Cake





Imagine if the classic chocolate cake got richer, softer and moister? Yes, there is such a blissful creation and we have the recipe just for you. Indulge your sweet tooth with this rich and moist chocolate cake recipe. Click here for the full recipe.





7. Chocolate Fondant Cups





Heavenly chocolate cups that ooze out warm liquid chocolate when cut into - this recipe is the most sinful chocolate dessert there is. Although most would think this is a complex recipe, we have simplified it to just six ingredients and a preparation time of just thirty minutes. Here is the full recipe.





Chocolate Day 2021: Make these wonderful cups full of chocolate.





8. Chocolate Truffle Pie





Chocolate day is incomplete without chocolate truffle! Move over chocolate truffle cake, try this delightful Chocolate truffle pie for a bittersweet indulgence which you will cherish every day. Here is the step-by-step recipe text.





9. Fudgy Chocolate Brownies





No need to head out to the local bakery for Chocolate Day 2021, as we have just the recipe you need! These fudgy chocolate brownies are all things decadent and delicious, so dig right into this amazing recipe loaded with chocolate. Click here for the full recipe.





Chocolate Day 2021: These luscious brownies are the most delicious treats.



So, take your pick and treat yourself to some of our best and most sinful chocolate recipes today.





Happy Chocolate Day 2021!







