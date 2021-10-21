If you are one of those who work late till night or probably are up till dawn, then we are sure that coffee is an ultimate saviour for you. Whether you like your coffee black or with milk or with any other mixture, there is something incredibly comforting about this beverage that soothes our soul. And not to mention that many of us even find it difficult to get through the day without a warm cup of coffee in the morning. But, despite its ability to make us feel awake and active, did you know that coffee can also help you to lose weight?! Sounds surprising, right? When you drink coffee without any sweetness, the impact is doubled. Black coffee also provides much more than caffeine and a soothing flavour. As per a research done by the Harvard School of Public Health, drinking four cups of coffee daily could reduce body fat by about 4%.





So, let's find out how exactly does black coffee helps in weight loss.

Here's How Black Coffee May Help In Weight Loss

1. Calories In Black Coffee:

According to the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA), one cup of regular black coffee brewed from ground beans contains two calories. A fluid ounce of rich black espresso, on the other hand, contains only one calorie. The number of calories in your coffee is reduced to zero if you use decaffeinated beans.

2. Black Coffee Facilitates Weight Loss:

Black coffee also contains a substance called chlorogenic acid, which has been shown to aid weight loss. The presence of chlorogenic acid in black coffee delays the generation of glucose in the body after supper or dinner. Furthermore, the formation of new fat cells is reduced, resulting in less calories in the body. As per Dr. Simran Saini from Fortis Hospital, "Chlorogenic acid in coffee acts as an antioxidant. It helps in controlling high blood pressure, aids weight loss and maintain blood sugar levels in the body."

3. Black Coffee May Help To Control Sudden Hunger:

Caffeine, a component of coffee, is known to have a variety of impacts on our bodies. Caffeine is a natural stimulant that helps our brain and central nervous system stay active and focused. It also aids in the improvement of our energy levels.

4. Fat Burning Capability:

Green coffee beans help to increase our body's fat-burning capacity. It causes the body to release more fat-burning enzymes. It also works as a natural cleanser for the liver. It cleanses the liver and eliminates bad cholesterol and superfluous lipids, allowing our metabolism to function more efficiently.

5. Sheds Water Weight:

Black coffee is also said to be a natural healer. Many people feel heavy due to the extra water weight. According to health experts, black coffee aids in the removal of excess water from the body. This approach helps in weight loss without causing any dangerous side effects. This weight loss, however, might be temporary.





So, now you know how black coffee may help you in losing weight! But make sure you consult your doctor before you add anything new to your diet.





Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.