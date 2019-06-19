What Is Decaf Coffee? Is It A Good Idea To Replace Regular Coffee With It?

Decaf coffee

Highlights Decaf coffee contains minimal caffeine content

Decaf coffee is a good alternative to caffeinated coffee

It has a milder taste and mellower effect

There's nothing like a warm cup of coffee to ward off all the stress and tiredness our busy life inflicts us with. A few slugs of coffee spin magic and re-energise us instantly. And the whole credit goes to the caffeine present in coffee, which is known to be a natural stimulant and infuses energy in the body. Coffee has always been a go-to 'pick-me-up' drink for eons but there is a sudden steep in its popularity of late. It has been defamed for its seemingly harmful effects on the health and skin. Excessive consumption of coffee may interfere with the proper functioning of nervous system and can adversely affect brain health. Too much coffee intake has also been associated with the problem of acidity. It is also known to induce stomach ulcers and mental illnesses like insomnia, anxiety and depression. These points of contentions have given way for decaffeinated coffee, in which the content of caffeine is minimal.





What Is Decaf Coffee

Decaf coffee is coffee made from coffee beans whose most of the caffeine quantity is removed before the process of roasting and grinding. The beans are usually soaked in organic solvents till they absorb all the caffeine from the beans.





Decaf coffee is coffee made from coffee beans with no caffeine quantity





Regular Coffee Or Decaf Coffee?

Decaf coffee is a milder drink with mellower taste and fragrance, and of course, less caffeine. It is an ideal choice for those who don't really like the bitter taste and strong, pungent smell of regular coffee.





Absence of caffeine negates the whole purpose of drinking coffee. Coffee acts like a wake-up booster because of its high caffeine content. A couple of cups of coffee in a day means no harm. However, if someone is addicted to coffee and has a habit of drinking more than a couple of cups of coffee a day, switching to decaf coffee could be the solution to reduce the intake of caffeine while satiating the cravings.





Also, people who suffer from acidity regularly can go for decaf coffee as caffeine tends to give a rise to acid influx.





Decaf coffee is considered to be healthier than regular coffee





In the end, personal choice matters. For health reasons or non-health reasons, pick the coffee of your choice. But, if you are suffering from some health conditions stated above, always consult your nutritionist or dietitian before making any dietary changes.





Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.







