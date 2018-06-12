Calories In Black Coffee: How It Helps To Shed Extra Kilos

A cup of black coffee consists of very less calories
All we coffee lovers have something in common. We all prefer to have our cup of coffee prepared in our own special way. Some like to have black coffee, whereas, some may like their coffee with lots of milk in it. And then you have sugar, soy, vanilla, chocolate syrup and jaggery to consider. No matter how you like your coffee, it is exactly what you need to kick-off your mornings or when your energy levels are ebbing in the evening. Moreover, coffee is quick and easy-to-drink anywhere and at any time. The impact of coffee is doubled when you drink it black and without any sweetener, plus you need not worry about the calorie count of coffee. A cup of black coffee consists of very less calories and offers much more than just caffeine and comforting flavour. So, how much calories are there in a cup of black coffee and how can it help you lose weight? We find out.
Calories In Black Coffee
According to the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA), one cup of regular black coffee brewed from ground beans contains 2 calories. Whereas, 1 fluid ounce of rich black espresso contains only 1 calorie. If you brew your coffee from decaffeinated beans, the calorie count reduces to zero. The extra sweeteners and flavours, like jaggery, sugar, milk, vanilla, soy and chocolate syrup may yield up to 700 calories per serving. Coffee comprises a component called caffeine, which is known to have numerous effects on our body. Caffeine is nothing but a natural stimulant, also found in soft drinks, ice-creams, tea and chocolates, that helps our brain and central nervous system to stay active and focussed. It also helps in boosting our energy levels. So, without any guilt and second thoughts, add black coffee to your daily diet and get ready to shed those extra kilos, but make sure to avoid any high-calorie sweeteners. You may consider adding jaggery, honey or nut milk to enhance the taste of your black coffee.
Black coffee has an element called chlorogenic acid, which is known to speed-up weight loss. If you consume black coffee after supper or dinner, the presence of chlorogenic acid slows down the production of glucose in the body. Moreover, the production of new fat cells is decreased, meaning lesser calories in the body. You may also add nut milk or cream to your black coffee, which will not only enhance the flavour but will give you better results, especially if you are looking to shed those extra kilos. But, if you think that it's only the chlorogenic acid that makes black coffee ideal for weight loss, then you'd be surprised to know that black coffee also boasts various antioxidants, which are also equally responsible for effective weight loss. Additionally, if you pair your regular intake of black coffee with a low-calorie diet, you will have amazing results in just no time.
2. Black Coffee May Help Control Hunger Pangs
Black coffee consists of caffeine that very effectively increases metabolic activity and boosts energy level in our body. Better metabolic activities and high energy levels may lead to suppression of hunger in the body. However, make sure to avoid adding sugar or other sweeteners to make it a low-calorie drink.
3. Black Coffee Impacts Your Calorie Level
Black coffee is known to enhance the metabolic activities of our body. It keeps our body and mind energised, active and focused, which in turn helps us burn more calories. Losing weight through natural foods and drinks is way better than opting for crash diets. If you work out regularly, then consider drinking black coffee right before you start your workout. It is an excellent way to burn more calories.
4. Black Coffee Helps Shed Water Weight
Black coffee is a natural healer. There are many people who end up weighing more due to excess water weight. Black coffee helps decrease the extra water content in the body through frequent urination. This method helps to shed those extra pounds without any threatening side effects. However, this weight loss is temporary.
So, shed those extra pounds and look gorgeous. But before adding black coffee to your diet, it is better to consult your nutritionist/doctor. If you know more health benefits of black coffee, then feel free to share with us in the comments section below.