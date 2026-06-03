During the summer season, people enjoy refreshing cold drinks. From lemonade to iced tea, there are plenty of options that help us stay cool during the heat. Cold coffee is one of the most popular choices, loved by both children and adults. While many people have their own way of making it, there are also a few well-known variations that you can try based on your taste. On a hot summer day, nothing feels better than sipping a chilled glass of cold coffee. Recently, renowned chef and MasterChef India judge Ranveer Brar shared a video on YouTube featuring four easy cold coffee recipes that are perfect to try during this hot weather.





In the video, Chef Ranveer Brar demonstrates how to make Classic Cold Coffee, Banana Cold Coffee, Dalgona Cold Coffee and Caramel Dalgona Cold Coffee. He also shares a few useful tips that can help you get the taste and texture right. If not followed properly, the flavour of your coffee may not turn out as expected. Here is how you can prepare these cold coffee recipes at home.





Also Read: Cooking Tips: How To Make Restaurant-Style Cold Coffee At Home (Tips And Video)

Here Are 4 cold coffee Recipes To Try

How To make Caramel Sauce

Ingredients

100 g sugar

2 tbsp water

1/4 cup fresh cream

Method





In a saucepan, add sugar and water. Cook on medium heat for 4-5 minutes until it turns into golden caramel.





Turn off the heat and carefully add fresh cream. Mix well until smooth.





Transfer to a bowl and keep aside for later use.

How To make Classic Cold Coffee

Ingredients

2-3 tbsp hot water

2 tbsp sugar

1 tbsp instant coffee powder

2-3 ice cubes

1 cup milk

2-3 tbsp fresh cream

1 scoop vanilla ice cream

Method





Add hot water, sugar, coffee powder, ice cubes and milk to a blender. Blend until frothy.





Add fresh cream and ice cream, then blend again until smooth.





Pour into a glass, top with a scoop of vanilla ice cream and sprinkle a little coffee powder.





Serve chilled.

How To Make Banana Cold Coffee

Ingredients

2 ripe bananas

2-3 tbsp prepared caramel sauce

2 tbsp instant coffee powder

1 cup milk

4-6 ice cubes

Method





Add bananas, caramel sauce, coffee powder, milk and ice cubes to a blender. Blend until smooth and frothy.





Pour into a glass, add extra ice cubes if needed, and sprinkle some coffee powder on top.





Serve chilled.

How To Make Dalgona Cold Coffee

Ingredients

45 g instant coffee powder

90 ml hot water

45 g sugar

1 cup milk

2-3 ice cubes

Method





In a bowl, mix coffee powder, hot water and sugar. Whisk with a hand blender until thick and frothy.





Transfer the mixture into a container and freeze for 4-5 hours.





Add milk and ice cubes to a glass, then top with the prepared dalgona foam.





Serve cold.

How To make Caramel Dalgona Cold Coffee

Ingredients

2-3 ice cubes

1 tbsp prepared caramel sauce

1 cup milk

prepared dalgona foam

Method





Add ice cubes, caramel sauce and milk to a glass and mix well.





Top with a layer of dalgona foam.





Serve chilled.





Click here to watch the complete video.



