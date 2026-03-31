Kadhi chawal is a regular fixture in many North Indian homes, often made in generous quantities to feed the whole family. More often than not, a portion is left behind and pushed into the fridge for later. That is usually when the familiar question comes up: what can be done with the leftovers now? Instead of reheating the same dish again, imagine turning it into something completely different. What if your leftover kadhi chawal could become a crispy, flavour-packed evening snack? This clever idea was shared by chef Jaspreet Singh Devgun on Instagram.

What Makes Kadhi Chawal Balls A Must-Try Snack?

Kadhi chawal balls are a must-try because they turn a familiar comfort food into something crisp, flavourful and completely new. They make smart use of leftovers, are easy to prepare, and work perfectly as a quick evening snack or party appetiser.





Also Read: Leftover Dal? Turn It Into These 6 High-Protein Snacks

Can You Make Kadhi Chawal Crispy Balls In An Air Fryer Or Oven?

Yes, kadhi chawal crispy balls can easily be made in an air fryer or oven. Lightly brush them with oil and air fry or bake at 180 degrees C until golden and crisp, turning once for even browning. This method uses less oil and still gives a crunchy texture.

What To Serve With Kadhi Chawal Crispy Balls For Evening Snacks?

These crispy balls taste great with mint chutney, tamarind chutney or a spicy yoghurt dip. You can also serve them with a light salad or enjoy them with a hot cup of chai. They work well as both appetisers and tea-time snacks.

Can You Prepare Kadhi Chawal Balls In Advance?

Yes, you can shape the balls ahead of time and store them in the refrigerator for up to 24 hours. This makes them perfect for quick snacks or parties. Allow them to come to room temperature before frying or baking for best results.

How To Store Leftover Kadhi Chawal Crispy Balls?

Store leftover kadhi chawal balls in an airtight container in the refrigerator for up to two days. To bring back their crispiness, reheat them in an air fryer or oven instead of a microwave.

Can You Make Kadhi Chawal Crispy Balls Without Cheese?

Yes, the recipe works well even without cheese. Skipping the cheese makes them lighter while still keeping the flavours intact. You can also add extra spices or herbs for more taste if desired.

How To Make Crispy Balls With Leftover Kadhi Chawal | Easy Evening Snack Recipe

Start by adding the bread slices, leftover kadhi and cooked chawal to a large mixing bowl. Add chilli flakes, chaat masala, bhuna jeera powder, Italian seasoning, chopped coriander leaves and salt. Mix well until everything combines evenly. Now add suji and mash the mixture properly until it comes together. Take a small portion, flatten it gently using your hands, add some grated cheese in the centre and seal it back into a ball. Repeat the process with the remaining mixture. Heat oil in a pan and deep-fry the balls until they turn golden brown and crispy on the outside. Serve hot and enjoy these crunchy, flavour-packed kadhi chawal balls.

Also Read: High-Protein Masoor Dal Paneer Tikki For A Healthy Evening Snack

Check out the full video below:

It is an easy, tasty way to give leftover kadhi chawal a whole new life as a perfect evening snack.