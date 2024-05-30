We love fish. But that stink on your hands and fingers can be severely off-putting, especially if you have to meet someone post-lunch. If you are a fish lover, then surely you have faced such an embarrassing situation at least once in your life. What do you do then? Empty a bottle of perfume or lotion on your hands. We totally get you. But what if we say, you can nip the situation in the bud? That's right! We have some simple tricks and home remedies to ward off the fish smell from your fingers. You can apply these tips even after cleaning and cooking fish. Read on.





Photo Credit: UnSplash



Smart Kitchen Hacks: 5 Quick Tips To Ward Fish Smell Off Your Fingers:

1. Rub lemon juice:

Now on, do not throw away the lemon wedge that is served along with the salad. Instead, keep that aside and rub it on your hands before washing it with water. The citric acid in lemon juice reacts with the skin to break down the strong odour of fish. You can also use vinegar instead.

2. Soak hands in baking soda water:

Baking soda has popularly been used as a cleaning ingredient and air freshener due to its natural absorbent properties. This makes it great for cleaning your hands as well. All you need to do is mix baking soda with water and soak your hands for a minute or two, and voila! You can also prepare a paste, and use it as a handwashing soap.

3. Rub some toothpaste:

Toothpaste is formulated to neutralise bacteria and improve your breath. The same mechanism works well to combat the fish stink. All you need to do is wash your hands in warm water and rub some toothpaste all over. When done, rinse it well under running water.

4. Grease hands with coconut oil:

Any kind of smell comes from bacteria and coconut oil (especially virgin coconut oil) is known to have great anti-bacterial properties. So, rub some coconut oil on your fingers and then wash your hands with regular soap and water.

5. Ketchup to the rescue:

Imagine yourself in a restaurant, struggling with the fish smell on your fingers. What would you do then? Just ask the hotel for some ketchup. You heard us. Much like lemon, the acidic nature of tomato ketchup helps remove the stink instantly. Gently rub some ketchup on your fingers and wash it well. That's it.





So now on, enjoy cleaning, cooking and eating your favourite fish anywhere you want, without any fear. Have a nice day!