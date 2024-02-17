Soft, crunchy, and flavourful, garlic bread is a popular Western appetizer that has made its way into the hearts of Indian people. Its simplicity combined with the comforting flavours has made it a crunchy favourite of people across ages. Originating in Italy, it's the simple ingredients of garlic bread that have made it a staple to be consumed with pizza. Over the years, several variations of garlic bread have come into existence. However, most of them require over-the-top ingredients and preparations. But, if you are someone who is looking for simple ways to upgrade the taste of this comforting snack, then fret not! We have combined a list of 5 ways to elevate the taste of your garlic bread!

Here Are 5 Ways To Upgrade Your Regular Garlic Bread

1. Paneer Tikka

Yes! You can easily incorporate paneer tikka into your regular garlic bread. Paneer tikka's delicious flavour loaded with the cheesiness of garlic bread would do nothing but enhance your eating experience. All you have to do is marinate paneer cubes in a blend of yoghurt, ginger-garlic paste and spices. Place the marinated paneer in your bread and put a generous layer of grated cheese, butter and garlic on top of it. Bake it until golden and aromatic. The result? A fusion of creamy paneer and cheesy goodness that would take your taste buds on a rollercoaster ride.

2. Herbs

There is something magical about the combination of melted cheese and the aroma of the dried herbs. You can easily amp up your regular garlic bread by adding dried herbs like rosemary, thyme, oregano, and parsley on top of it. Begin by mixing minced garlic in melted butter. Then generously spread it over the bread of your choice. Now layer your bread with a mix of mozzarella and cheddar cheese. Sprinkle some herbs on top of it and top it with a dash of melted butter. Bake it to perfection and serve hot!

3. Spicy

Why not just add a dash of spice to your garlic bread to balance out its bland taste? Spicy garlic bread is an amazing alternative to your regular garlic bread and it does not require any over-the-top ingredients. To make spicy garlic bread, take softened butter and add minced garlic to it. Once done, add a teaspoon of red chilli powder or sprinkle some chilli flakes over it. Add this to the bread of your choice and top it with shredded cheese. Bake it as usual. Once done, sprinkle some dry herbs on top of it, and it's done!

4. Butter Chicken

Have some leftover butter chicken from last night? Why not incorporate it in your garlic bread? Butter Chicken garlic bread is a fusion of two flavourful recipes, which eventually gives birth to another delectable snack. What's more, it's easy to make! All you have to do is mix minced garlic with softened butter. Add a generous layer of garlic butter on the bread of your choice and add cooked butter chicken to it. Sprinkle shredded cheese and dried herbs over it. Cook until the cheese is melted and bubbly. The result would be the delicious creaminess of butter chicken combined with the goodness of cheese.

5. Make It More Garlicy

Unless you have an important in-person meeting, there is no way you could deny more garlic on your garlic bread. You can easily double up the garlic content in your garlic bread by using this pungent vegetable in minced and powdered form. This combination will bring out the best of both garlic worlds to your plate. Just mix minced garlic with softened butter and add it to the bread of your choice. Add grated cheese and sprinkle some garlic powder on top of it. Bake it to perfection and serve with ketchup!





