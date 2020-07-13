Ragi Idli: This High-Protein South Indian Breakfast Will Please Both Dieters And Non-Dieters

This high protein breakfast could help facilitate sustainable weight loss.

Ragi is nothing short of a sensation now in the world of health and nutrition. The superfood is gluten-free, rich in iron, calcium and protein, and is an intrinsic part of the Indian diet. Much before wheat and maida started ruling our lives, Indians consumed a variety of grains, pulses and legumes. Ragi (or Nachni) is a course-flavoured millet that is still very popular in some parts of the country and its versatility has fancied foodies since time immemorial. From dhokla to upma, dosa to chakli, ragi's range often manages to baffle us.





Since ragi is a good source of protein and fibre, it makes for a nice addition to your daily breakfast. Nutritionists often say that you should maximise your protein intake during breakfast. Not only does your body find it easy to digest and metabolise it, but protein also induces satiety. If you feel full, you would keep to yourself and not think of noshing onto fried and fattening snacks. This would in turn help facilitate sustainable weight loss.





If you are looking for ideas to make your breakfast healthy, protein-rich and yummy, your search ends here. This ragi idli recipe is a winner across any spread - a recipe that could unite both dieters and non-dieters for once. Now, without further ado, let's get started with the recipe:





Ragi Idli Recipe:





Ingredients:

• Half cup of sooji

• Half cup of yogurt

• Half cup of Ragi flour

• Salt to taste

• Water as required

• A pinch of baking soda

• 2 tbsp coriander leaves, chopped





Method:

1. Take a pan, dry roast sooji for 2 minutes on medium flame. Allow it to cool.

2. Take a big mixing bowl, transfer sooji in this bowl, add ragi, yogurt, coriander leaves and salt.

3. Mix all the ingredients, add water little by little until you get a smooth consistency batter. Keep it aside for 20 minutes.

4. Take the batter, add a pinch of baking soda.

5. Take a tray out of your idli steamer, grease it with some oil

6. Pour the idli batter into the moulds carefully.

7. Place it in the steamer and steam it for 6-7 minutes.

8. After steaming is done, allow it to cool for 2-3 minutes, then start de-moulding





Serve the idlis with hot sambhar, coconut chutney and gun powder. Let us know how you liked it in the comments section below!







