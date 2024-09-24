Eating a nutrient-rich diet is essential for maintaining overall health and energy levels. After all, who doesn't want to glow from within and feel their best every day? While we often focus on incorporating proteins, vitamins, or even fancy superfoods into our diet, one nutrient that tends to get neglected is calcium. It is literally the backbone of our body, as our bones-which are made of calcium-rely on it for strength. Many of us look for natural, non-dairy options to boost our calcium intake, and ragi has become a star player in this game. But the question is: when it comes to calcium, is ragi truly a better option compared to milk? If you have this question in mind, then read on to know if this millet is worth adding to your diet.





Also Read:5 Signs Your Body Is Low On Calcium - Important Steps To Take

Why Is Calcium Important For The Body?

Calcium is an important mineral that helps in several day-to-day bodily functions. As you know, around 99 percent of the calcium in the human body is in the bones and teeth. Calcium is essential for the growth and maintenance of bones. Moreover, this essential mineral helps muscles move and nerves carry messages between the brain and the rest of the body. Our bodies store most of their calcium in bones and teeth. However, if the diet doesn't provide enough calcium, the body takes it from bones, which can weaken them over time. This increases the risk of osteoporosis and makes the bones brittle. This is why it is important to include calcium in your diet. Some popular sources of calcium are cheese, papayas, mulberries, litchi, kiwi, spinach, and broccoli.

Milk Vs. Ragi: Which Has More Calcium Content?

According to nutritionist Deepsikha Jain, both milk and ragi are good sources of calcium. However, one is better than the other. When you drink 100 ml of milk, you will get around 110 mg of calcium. In contrast, when you consume 100 grams of ragi, you will get around 350 mg of calcium. So, to get the same level of calcium from milk as ragi provides, you would have to drink three glasses of milk.

Milk Vs. Ragi: Which Is Better For Your Digestive System?

The simple answer is ragi. When you drink milk, it can inflame your gut, cause breakouts or acne, and make you feel bloated. It could also have adverse effects on your gut if you have lactose intolerance.





However, when it comes to ragi, it is much higher in fiber, which can keep your digestive system happy and healthy. Due to its high iron content, ragi is also good for people with anemia. Moreover, ragi contains other nutrients like potassium that can help with overall health.

Watch the full video below:

Also Read:Know these Stark Differences Between Calcium and Vitamin D; No, They Aren't the Same





Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.