If you have been diagnosed with diabetes, you'd know your diet comes with a long list of dos and don'ts. Due to the wealth of information available, it may eventually be difficult to distinguish between advice that is reliable and that which is generated on the internet. Dietary talks frequently centre on what diabetics should consume and avoid. So, choosing foods high in soluble fibre can be advantageous for the body if you have diabetes and want to control it with a healthy diet. Nutritionist Lovneet Batra has discussed the same in an Instagram post. She recommended five foods that people with diabetes must consume.





The caption read, "If you have diabetes or prediabetes, fibre is your friend since soluble fibre reduces blood glucose spikes and can help slow down the absorption of sugar. So, here are healthy foods that are high in soluble fibre."

Here Are 5 Foods Rich In Soluble Fibres For Diabetics As Suggested By Lovneet Batra:

1) Steel-cut Oats

Oats are loaded with insoluble and soluble fibre. However, the soluble one is particularly beneficial. The soluble fibres take up a lot of space in your belly leaving you feeling fuller for a long time. This is because your body cannot break the soluble fibre that easily. This whole process, in turn, doesn't spike your sugar levels and curbs your hunger pangs. It also acts as a prebiotic helpful for gut bacteria.

2) Barley

Lovneet Batra mentioned that barley's 6 grams of fibre were "mostly soluble fibre that has been linked to lowered cholesterol, decreased blood sugars and increased satiety." It also helps in decreasing inflammation and stabilising blood sugar levels.





Barley is a great option for diabetics.

3) Chickpeas

These are packed with dietary fibre and, therefore, advisable for diabetics. Chickpeas contain a soluble fibre called raffinose, which is associated with reduced blood sugar levels.

4) Apple

Having an apple a day is actually associated with a lower risk of many chronic diseases. Apples are a good source of the soluble fibre pectin, which slows down the absorption of sugar, preventing blood sugar spikes.





Apple can slow down the absorption of sugar into the blood stream.

5) Sabja Seeds

This is important because their high-fibre content helps slow down the metabolism and prevents the conversion of carbs into glucose. It is also known to be a superfood that helps people suffering from type 2 diabetes.

Here's Lovneet Batra's post:

So, if you are suffering from diabetes, don't forget to include these foods in your diet. And if there's anyone else in your family with diabetes, do suggest they savour these foods on a regular basis.