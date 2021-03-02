SEARCH
  High-Fibre Diet: 6 Classic Veg Recipes To Sneak In Some Extra Fibre

High-Fibre Diet: 6 Classic Veg Recipes To Sneak In Some Extra Fibre

We bring you vegetarian recipes that are loaded with fibre and other healthy nutrients. Give the recipes a try and make your meal a healthy one.

Somdatta Saha  |  Updated: March 02, 2021 16:08 IST

Highlights
  • Fibre is one important nutrient for us.
  • We bring some recipes loaded with fibre.
  • These classic dishes will help you put together a healthy meal daily.

The importance of nutrients in our daily diet has time and again been stressed upon by every nutritionist across the world. A diet, packed with every essential nutrient, is the key to clean eating habits. One such important nutrient for our overall wellbeing is fibre. Fibre, also referred to as roughage, is the part of your food that goes undigested, helping you to keep a clean digestive system and smooth bowel movement. It also helps flushing out toxins, cholesterol and harmful carcinogens from the body. This further promotes a balanced metabolism, keeping up an overall balance in our body cycle. Fibre is naturally available in almost every ingredient we eat on a regular basis. From green leafy vegetables to nuts and seeds - the list of fibre-rich food ingredient is really long.

We curated a list of classic veg recipes that can load you up with a good amount of fibre on a regular basis. Besides, these lip-smacking desi recipes can be enjoyed daily as a part of your wholesome meal. Let's take a look:

6 Fibre-Rich Veg Recipes For You:

1. Palak Dal Khichdi:

Khichdi defines comfort for all. A mélange of dal, rice and some spices, it is a one-pot dish that can be prepared easily, without much effort. Adding some extra goodness to the regular recipe, we bring a dish that includes the goodness for fibre-rich palak (spinach) in it. Click here for the recipe.

2. Khatta Meetha Kaddu:

Kaddu or pumpkin is a storehouse of dietary fibre; but it has a mixed fan base across nation. While some enjoy the sweetness of the vegetable, others avoid having it on their plate due to the mushy texture. But there's one kaddu recipe that can instantly make anyone fall for the vegetable- and it is called khatta meetha kaddu. Trust us, it offers a burst of flavours to our palate. Click here for the recipe.

3. Methi Palak:

The goodness of leafy greens is no secret to the world. They are a storehouse of almost every essential nutrient our body needs on a daily basis. Hence, we found a recipe that includes the goodness of both methi and palak in it to make your meal a super nutritious one. Click here for recipe.

4. Dahi Bhindi:

Another fibre-packed vegetable is bhindi (or okra). To make the healthy vegetable palatable for you, we found a delicious dahi bhindi recipe. This quick and easy curry includes fried bhindi dunked in yogurt-based spicy gravy. You must give it a try. Click here for recipe.

5. Aloo Gobi:

Sometimes, all we look for is a simple dish for a soothing meal. Aloo gobi is just the right option for those days. Both aloo and gobi are fibre rich and when the two come together, they make the most heart-warming curry to pair with roti or paratha. Click here for the recipe.

6. Matar Paneer:

Discussion about Indian veg recipes is never complete without mentioning about matar paneer. One of the most popular dishes of all time, matar paneer makes a wholesome meal for lunch or dinner. Click here for recipe.

Try these recipes and make your meal nutritious and healthy every day.



About Somdatta SahaExplorer- this is what Somdatta likes to call herself. Be it in terms of food, people or places, all she craves for is to know the unknown. A simple aglio olio pasta or daal-chawal and a good movie can make her day.

