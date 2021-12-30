Healthy eating and healthy living go hand-in-hand. Experts from around the world suggest loading up on essential nutrients to keep up a balanced diet - which will further help promote overall health. One such essential nutrient is fibre (or dietary fibre). It is one significant nutrient that can be easily found in some of the most common foods that we consume on a daily basis. In fact, fibre helps keep us full for long. How, you ask? Fibre is known to take time to breakdown, because of which you feel full for longer period of time. This subsequently prevents us from unhealthy bingeing and avoid excess calorie intake; meaning, fibre helps promote weight loss, digestion and metabolism and more.





Dietary fibre can be divided into two parts - soluble and insoluble fibres. Experts suggest, both soluble and insoluble fibres play a significant role in promoting weight loss and good health. It also helps maintain hormonal balance by increasing good bacteria in the gut. Considering all these factors, we bring you some popular food options that are loaded with dietary fibres.

Fibre-Rich Diet: Here're 5 Popular Food Options For You:

Beetroot:





A popular vegetable available during the winters, beetroot is loaded with fibre and several essential nutrients. It is also loaded with good quantity of iron and potassium that help prevent anaemia and hypertension respectively. You can have beetroot as is or make sabzi, juice etc with it.





Carrot:





The second popular food that is rich in fibre is carrot. Easily accessible and available, carrots are extensively used to fulfil our daily cooking needs. From gajar ka halwa to carrot soup and gajar sabzi, you can whip up a storm with this crunchy vegetable in your kitchen.





Methi Leaves:





Love methi paratha? We say, it is super healthy too. Besides fibre, it is also loaded with several other nutrients that help promote overall help and boost immunity.





Mustard Greens:





Another such popular option is mustard greens. Popularly known as sarson ka saag, it strikes the right balance between health and taste.





Apple:





This winter vegetable is available year-round. Apple is loaded with fibre, vitamin C, vitamin K, potassium and more. These nutrients are touted to help shed extra kilos, manage diabetes, promotes heart health and more.





Load up on these popular foods and enjoy an overall good health. But always remember, moderation is the key.





Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.



