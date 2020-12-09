Winter Weight Loss: 7 Fibre-Rich Foods To Stock Up On

Highlights Guava is loaded with antioxidants

Guava is also rich in fibres

Guava is excellent for diabetes control

The winter is here and it is a common perception that we tend to gain more weight in winter as compared to summer. According to a study, published in journal Proceedings of the Royal Society B, cold winter days do make us eat more, and this could result in weight gain. So what do you do? You can either try hiding fat beneath your baggy sweatshirts, or get up and do something about it. There are plenty of fibre-rich foods that you can add to your diet this season. Why fibre, you ask? Because fibre takes time to breakdown, because of which, you feel full for a longer duration. This prevents you from unhealthy snacking and avoids unnecessary calorie-overload. Fibre also adds bulk to stool and regulates digestion. A good digestion is the key to sustainable weight loss.





7 Fibre-Rich Foods For Winter Weight Loss:





1. Radish: Radish or mooli is storehouse of vitamins, minerals, antioxidants and so much more. To yield all benefits of the vegetable, it is best to consume it raw.





2. Guava: Sweet, mild and crunchy guavas are all around us right now and this superfood could actually do wonders for weight loss and diabetes management owing to its high fibre content.

3. Carrot: No, you do not have to use all the carrots to make gajar ka halwa, reserving some for salads, soups, smoothies and juices could be a good idea if you really want to lose some weight this season.





Carrots are very rich in antioxidants





4. Methi Leaves: Methi leaves or fenugreek leaves are popular for their bitter-pungent taste and can be used in a gamut of winter preparations such as methi ka cheela, methi paratha and methi muthia.





5. Beetroot: This ruby red vegetable is not only good for weight-loss but for your heart as well. The good quantity of potassium found in beetroot could help manage hypertension.





Beetroot is a healthy root vegetable





6. Mustard Greens: Winters without sarso ka saag doesn't quite feel like winter. Here's a delish recipe of the same, pair it with fresh makki ki roti and enjoy.





7. Apple: Apples are available throughout the year, but the deep-red fragrant ones are available only during winter and we suggest you stock up on them to lose those extra kilos.





Apples are loaded with both soluble and insoluble fibre



In addition to these foods, there are many whole grains, nuts and seeds that you could add to your diet as well.







(This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.)



