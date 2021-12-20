South India is a paradise for all the foodies out there. The aroma of crispy dosas, vadas, spongy idlis, the sound of spluttering mustard seeds in aromatic coconut oil, the taste of piping-hot sambar made with fresh and nutritious veggies and pulses - there's no doubt that South Indian food is a real treat to the taste buds. While this cuisine is known for all these ubiquitous delicacies, let us tell you, it is much more than that. It also offers some delicious chicken soup recipes - unique to each and every state in South India and are perfect to keep yourself warm during this nippy winter season. Yes, you heard us! Recipes like Chettinad soup from Tamil Nadu, Kozhi rasam from Kerala and more. So, now is the time you learn these recipes and try them at home. Take a look:





Here Are 5 South Indian-Style Chicken Soup Recipe You Must Try:

1. Chettinad Chicken Rasam

South Indian cuisine has dozens of rasam recipes under its belt! One of them is this Chettinad chicken rasam recipe. This rasam recipe is a mouth-watering treat that is sure to comfort your soul besides tingling the taste buds. So, what are you waiting for? Hurry up, try this recipe! Click here.

2. Chicken Stew

Another such soul soothing chicken-based South Indian recipe is chicken stew. Similar to chicken soup, this stew recipe is basically a light yet spicy and watery dish made with boiled chicken, vegetables, some spices and milk. You can also pair it up with appams to enjoy a wholesome meal. Find the recipe here.

3. Kozhi Kurumulak Soup

Also called chicken and black pepper soup, this soup recipe is full of flavours of shallots, cumin and loads of black pepper, whether crushed and powdered. To make this, all you need to do is heat oil in a pressure cooker, add in cumin seeds, garlic paste, shallots, curry leaves, sauté all these ingredients together. Now add chicken chunks and wait until two whistles. Your soup is ready!

4. Naatu Kozhi Rasam

This chicken soup recipe from Tamil Nadu is one of the most popular recipes for curing cold and cough. This recipe is slightly different from other chicken rasam recipes as it involves time for marination. So, if you have time and patience, this recipe can be a magical treat. Serve it as is or with rice along with some crispy appams/papads, the choice is yours!

5. Chicken Mulligatawny Soup

This recipe is an Anglo-Indian adaptation of a Tamil soup Milagu Thanni. 'Milagu' means pepper and 'Thanni' means water. This soup is made with fiery flavours of chilli pepper and not black pepper. Click here for the recipe. (Note: Add chicken chunks as per your need).





That's it! Now you know what to do, head straight to your kitchen, try out these recipes and let us know which one turned out to be a hit amongst all. Happy Winters!















