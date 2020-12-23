Indian Cooking Tips: How To Make Chettinad Chicken Rasam To Boost Immunity (Recipe Inside)

Chettinad chicken rasam is a mouth-watering treat that is sure to comfort your soul.

Highlights Rasam is the ultimate comfort food for many South Indians

It is not only delicious but also helps in fighting cold and flu

Here is high-protein chicken rasam that you can try at home

The cold waves have started to make us shiver as the winter season is in full bloom and we can't stop ourselves from getting our hands on all things warm and fuzzy. Be it freshly brewed cappuccino, comforting hot chocolate or piping hot soups, our kitchen shelves have been stacked already with all such winter essentials. Besides warming ourselves with our favourite foods, we also need to remember how this is also the time when most of us are prone to cold and cough. And this is the time when we need to boost our immunity the most.





When we speak of soothing dishes to warm our souls and boost immunity such as soups and stews, south Indian rasam holds a special place too. A bowl full of rasam is a comfort food that is always a welcome treat when we are unwell and our taste buds refuse to respond to even the richest of other dishes. South Indian cuisine has dozens of rasam recipes under its belt! From simple lentil-based to peppery or garlic ones, we can even experiment with the meats including seafood rasam like the crab rasam, found in parts of Tamil Nadu. Besides aiding digestion and warming us up in the chilly winter season, rasam packs many immunity-boosting ingredients too!





(Also Read: Three Easy Rasam Recipes To Boost Your Immunity)

South Indian cuisine has dozens of rasam recipes under its belt.





We have a fiery rasam recipe here from the Chettinad region that is not just high-protein but also includes immunity-boosting ingredients such as ginger and garlic. Chettinad chicken rasam is a mouth-watering treat that is sure to comfort your soul besides tingling the taste buds! Chettinad cuisine is known to be one of the spiciest in India and the dishes are known to be extremely fiery. This recipe has chicken cooked in spices and herbs, and combined with freshly-made rasam powder, which is full of spices that will fire your taste buds! Replete with ginger, garlic, peppercorns and turmeric, this is an excellent recipe for common cold as well.





How To Make Chettinad Chicken Rasam:

Ingredients:





Chicken- 350 gms





Shallots (finely chopped)- 8





Red Chilli powder- 2 tsp





Tomato- 3





Turmeric powder (Haldi)- 1 tsp





Salt to taste





For rasam powder:





Toor dal- 1 tbsp





Whole Black Peppercorns- 2 1/2 tsp





Coriander powder (Dhania)- - 2 tsp





Ginger- 4 tsp





Fennel seeds (Saunf)- 2tsp





Cumin seeds (Jeera)- 3 tsp





Dry Red Chillies- 3





Shallots- 3





Garlic cloves- 6





Method:





1. Cook the chicken by first cleaning and washing it. Then add chicken with the shallots, tomato, turmeric powder, chilli powder and salt to water in a pressure cooker. Pressure cook until 2 whistles and then let it simmer for about 10 minutes.





2. Now prepare the rasam powder by roasting toor dal with all the other spices including fennel seeds, peppercorns, cumin, coriander powder and chilies and then grind them to make powder.





3. In the same mix, add garlic and onion, and grind together.





4. Add the rasam powder to the cooked chicken. Season with salt and bring the rasam to boil.





5. Garnish the rasam with some fresh chopped coriander leaves before serving hot.





Promoted

You can season the rasam with a tadka of mustard leaves, chillies and hing if you want it spicier.





Try this tantalising, heart-warming rasam recipe at home to boost immunity and fight common cold. Share your experience with us in the comments section below.







