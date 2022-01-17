Does any kitchen pantry exist without onions? We don't think so. It is one of the first ingredients used for cooking. It does not just bring density, colour, and flavour to our foods, it also lends it various health-benefitting properties, making it a numero-uno kitchen essential. We have been chopping and eating onions for as long as we can remember, but only if we knew that this staple could be put to good use for other things in the kitchen too! Yes, that bunch of onions sitting pretty in your vegetable rack can be so much more useful in the kitchen and make so many jobs easier for you. Read on to know how.





(Also Read: How To Chop Onions Like A Pro)

Here Are 5 Onion Hacks That Will Make Your Life Easier In Kitchen:







1. Cleans Oven Effortlessly





Did you know you could clean your oven and grill with something as simple as an onion? The high antibacterial and antiseptic properties of the onion come into play here. Peel and cut onion into a round slice. Use it to wipe the rods of the gill and oven, killing all the bacteria from dust and foods.











2. Prevents Browning Of Foods





The natural moisture and Sulphur content in the onion helps in the prevention of foods like cut avocadoes by slowing down their oxidation process. Please a slice of onion in the container storing cut avocados and lengthen its life span.







3. Wards Off Bad Odour





Burnt rice, over-boiled milk, or over heated dal, all these can leave an unbearable smell in the kitchen. To get rid of it, all you have to do is place slices of onions close to the stove, which will absorb all the bad odour in no time.





(Also Read: This Easy Kitchen Hack Makes Measuring Ingredients Convenient)







4. Make Perfect Round Eggs





It takes a good amount of practice to crack the egg and make the perfect round sunny side up. If you haven't reached there yet, just get hold of a large onion ring and place it in the pan. Then, simply crack your egg inside the ring and remove it when your egg is cooked flawlessly.











5. Removes Rust





We've had rust in our knives, pots and spoons, and so on. You may have rubbed it with soap several times, but to vain. Onion is here for the rescue. Cut your knife deep inside a large onion. Let is stay there for some time and take it out sans any rust.





Aren't these onion hacks interesting? Try them yourself to believe them.