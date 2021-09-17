Indian cooking involves a lot of onions to bring out the flavour in any dish. Whether you are making a healthy salad, delicious snacks or rich curries and gravies, raw onions are a must. But don't you just despise how the raw onions give a burning sensation in our eyes and leave us teary? If you do, fret not as we have just the solution to stop those big onion tears and the burning sensation in your eyes. While there are many ways to stop the onion tears - here we have an easy way to chop onions without any hassle





Recently an Instagram user named "bakinghermann" uploaded a video and explained how to stop tears while cutting an onion. In the video, the user first explains that the onions have certain molecules that skim through the air, reaching our eyes and making us cry. But if one sticks their tongue out while cutting an onion, the molecules will stick to the tongue, hence making the crying stop.





Bakinghermann, also demonstrates how to cut onions without crying by showing two tests. In the first one, he cuts the onion by sticking out his tongue and doesn't shed tears. However, in the second test, he proves that without his tongue out, the tears start to flow! Isn't this experiment interesting?!





Since the video was posted on his Instagram, it has garnered more than 3 lac views and 23.9K likes. While many people have thanked the user for giving a solution, some have also shared other ways to stop the onion tears. One person wrote, "I wet my knife before chopping and that helps too," and another one wrote, "It works great toowhen I keep them in the freezer for a minute or two before chopping."





So what do you think about these hacks? Try it and let us know in the comment section below!