Refreshing and loved by all, lemonade is perhaps the most popular summer drink one can think of. It is made from a simple mix of lemon juice, sugar, and water, but you can alter its flavour as per your will. Many people make lemonade intending to lose weight by using honey instead of sugar. Others add soda and boondi (tiny fried gram flour balls) to make it like a shikanji. But, what if we tell you that you can simply elevate the taste of your lemonade with simple spices? Sounds unique, right? Summer is here and it calls for refreshing lemonade but with a twist. Read on to learn more about 5 spices to add to your lemonade to enhance its taste.





Cinnamon can add spice and warmth to your lemonade.

Photo Credit: iStock



5 Spices To Add To Your Lemonade To Elevate Its Taste

1. Cinnamon

A regular in baking and beverages, cinnamon can add a dash of cosiness to your lemonade glass. Sprinkle a bit of cinnamon powder or toss in a cinnamon stick in your drink. This spice adds a hint of sweetness and warmth that feels like a hug for your taste buds.

2. Ginger

Give your lemonade a zingy kick with ginger. Slice up some fresh ginger or add a little bit of ginger powder the next time you are making yourself lemonade. Ginger adds a spicy and tangy twist to your drink, and you'll get a burst of energy in every sip!

3. Cardamom

Yes, cardamom-infused chai tastes amazing, but have you ever tried this flavour in your lemonade? Try adding some cardamom to your lemonade by crushing a few pods or sprinkling in ground cardamom. This combination will bring out a beautiful blend of flavours that perfectly balance the sourness of lemon.

Cardamom can add a depth of flavour to your lemonade.

Photo Credit: iStock

4. Cloves

Are you into rich aromas? If yes, then cloves should be the next addition to your lemonade. Cloves add a warm and spicy flavour along with a hint of sweetness to your drink. You can use whole cloves or ground cloves to make this delicious drink!

5. Star Anise

With a unique liquorice-like flavour and hints of sweet and spicy, star anise can add a magical experience to your glass of lemonade. Drop a couple of star anise pods into your lemonade and let it sit for 15-20 minutes. Once the flavours are infused, take your taste buds on a little adventure in every sip.





What's the most unusual thing that you have added to your lemonade? Let us know in the comments below!