If you ask me to choose between cheese and mayonnaise, without a doubt, I will choose the latter. While cheese is loved by many, mayonnaise has a separate fanbase. It is creamy, and tangy and easily amps up the taste of any dish that it touches. Whether you slather it over a slice of bread, mix it into a salad or use it as a dip for your favourite snacks, mayonnaise adds a delightful richness that is just hard to beat. But what if I told you that your humble market-bought mayonnaise can taste much better? Yes, that's right! You can easily enhance the flavour of your regular mayo with some other delightful ingredients, making it extra tasty and perfect for any occasion. Intrigued? Read on to learn how you can make your market-bought mayonnaise extra tasty!

Here Are 5 Things To Add To Your Market-Bought Mayo To Make It Extra Tasty

1. Garlic And Coriander Mayo

Imagine the zesty kick of garlic combined with the freshness of coriander, garlic coriander mayo is a tried and tested formula that will leave you asking for more. All you have to do is take one minced garlic clove and one tablespoon of finely chopped fresh coriander. Squeeze one teaspoon of lime juice and mix all the ingredients with a cup of mayonnaise. And voila! Use this tasty garlic coriander mayonnaise on sandwiches or as a dip for your pakoras. It is a great way to add a flavour kick to your regular dishes.

2. Spicy Masala Mayo

If you love spicy food, then this combination is for you. Spicy masala mayo is a delicious combination of chaat masala, red chilli powder, and lemon juice all mixed into your store-bought mayonnaise. Just combine all the ingredients together for this spicy delight. The tangy and fiery combination of chaat masala and red chilli powder will give your regular mayonnaise a spicy twist. Try to pair this with your evening snacks, or add a generous dollop to your homemade paratha rolls and you are good to go!

3. Tandoori Mayo

Craving the smoky flavours of tandoor? Then this tandoori mayo will bring delightful satisfaction to your dishes. The surprise ingredient in this is yoghurt, which adds a layer of richness to this condiment. Just take one tablespoon of tandoori masala, a pinch of black salt, and a tablespoon of yoghurt into a bowl and mix with one cup of mayonnaise to create this tasty spread. Pair it with your lip-smacking pakoras or keep it as a side to your grilled veggies, kebabs and paratha rolls. It's a quick fix for those tandoori cravings!

4. Mint Mayo

Who said mint chutney is only for chaats and samosas? You can enjoy the freshness of mint even with your mayonnaise! Just mix two tablespoons of mint chutney and one teaspoon of lemon juice with a cup of mayonnaise, and you will have a delicious mint mayo. This is a perfect blend of refreshing flavours ideal for salads or to dip your French fries in. The cooling mint combined with the creamy mayo will leave you asking for more!

5. Curry Leaves Mayo

This combination is for those people who just can't have enough curry leaves. Curry leaf mayo is a delightful recipe if you want something Western and desi at the same time. Just heat a tablespoon of oil and add curry leaves and mustard seeds to it. Let it splutter and then cool. Once it does, mix this tempering with a cup of mayonnaise and you will have a unique, aromatic flavour that pairs wonderfully with your South Indian delights!





Which flavour combination will you try first? Let us know in the comments below!