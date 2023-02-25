Wedding or shadi season is in full swing across the country. We are all attending weddings and parties of family, friends and colleagues. In India, weddings tend to be a lavish affair in terms of the food at least. Rows and rows of freshly-cooked food are kept next to each other. There are waiters circulating hot snacks with chutneys and dips. And we are yet to mention the unlimited drinks counter as well as the live food counters with chefs cooking up all sorts of delicious treats!





With all this variety, it is quite tempting to give in to our cravings and eat to our heart's content. We indulge in snacks, main course and desserts and drinks without even thinking twice. It happens more often than not that we end up over-indulging, therefore overloading our digestive system and causing bloating. If you want to prevent overeating and keep bloating at bay, we have just what you need.





Also read: Feeling Bloated After Every Meal? 5 Effective Remedies To Try

Here Are 5 Tips To Avoid Overeating During Shadi Season At Wedding Parties:

1. Eat Something Prior

A simple yet effective trick is to eat something before going to a wedding. This way, you will not feel extremely hungry and will eat more mindfully, rather than mindlessly picking whatever is offered your way. "To avoid eating whatever you are served at the party, eat a small snack and go for celebrations so that you are not famished," suggests Nutritionist and Macrobiotic Health Coach Shilpa Arora.

2. Focus On One Cuisine

Unable to control your cravings? Here's an easy hack you can try - just focus on a single cuisine. Whether you eat hakka noodles with Manchurian, or Italian pasta from the live counter, or paneer tikka or naan - take your pick and only eat the dishes from that particular cuisine. This way, you will avoid piling up your plate too much and eat in limited quantities at the wedding.

3. Drink Plenty Of Water

A common mistake that we all do in wedding parties is not to drink enough water. Sometimes, the body sends signals to the brain that we are hungry, when actually, we are thirsty. Experts suggest drinking plenty of water at regular intervals at the wedding party. This way, you will fill up your stomach while avoiding overeating altogether in shadi season.





Also read: 3 Silly Mistakes That Makes You Bloat After Meals - Expert Reveals

4. Take Smaller Portions

The most well-known and simple trick to avoid overeating at weddings? Simply take smaller portions of whatever you like. You could also use a smaller plate to keep your portions small and practice mindful eating. This way, you can eat whatever you like without compromising on taste or overeating. For example, take just one cutlet instead of adding three-four to your plate. Also, eat slowly and chew your food properly. Avoid overloading your plate with too much food and only go for second portions if you still feel hungry after 15-20 minutes.

5. Eat More Protein and Fibre

These days, we all are well aware of the nutritional content of our meals. Both protein and fibre are excellent nutrients that will keep hunger pangs at bay, and prevent overeating. Protein-rich options can be chicken tikka, dal tadka or paneer-based starters at weddings. For your fibre intake, head to the fruits counter or indulge in plenty of salads.











The idea is to exercise caution and eat your usual portion sizes. Shalini Arvind, Chief Dietitian at Fortis Hospital, Bannerghatta Road, Bengaluru says, "Those with diabetes or any other dietary or medical limitations must always be cautious and consume only what their dieticians recommend." It may be tempting to go overboard, especially considering the variety of dishes at wedding parties. Follow our simple tips and tricks and ride out shadi season as healthily as possible!